Meet Saloni Anand, An Entrepreneur Who Is Transforming Health-Tech, One ‘Hair’ At A Time

For Saloni Anand, co-founder of Traya, hair health is a marker of underlying health issues. Shiny, smooth hair means that the body is producing enough vitamins and nutrients whereas dry and frizzy hair holds potential hidden health red flags. With this in mind, Saloni launched Traya with her husband Altaf Saiyed. The company has a 93% efficacy rate of addressing hair issues by offering a trinity of dermatology, nutrition, and Ayurveda.

Please share details about Traya. How was it born?

Traya in Sanskrit refers to the threefold way, which is precisely what the company utilizes to manage hair loss, by marrying the science and clinically-proven results of western medicine, Ayurveda, and nutrition. Traya has documented its success with 1 lakh+ hair diagnosis and consultations in the last 18 months.

Founded by husband-wife duo Saloni and Altaf Saiyed, the start-up was born out of the couple's personal health issues. Altaf went through a series of health issues like unmanageable thyroid, hair loss and weight gain, exacerbated a busy lifestyle. They realized that Ayurveda and nutrition could help them to create a preventive approach. Subsequently, hey adopted holistic living with specific diet restrictions, medicines, exercise, and Ayurveda herb mixes that could balance Altaf’s excess pitta dosha. Three months later, he was five kgs lighter with a full set of hair. He also witnessed a drastic drop in his thyroid medicine dosage.

What are the products and services offered at Traya?

Traya offers doctor-prescribed plans for individuals seeking to control hair loss that can be triggered by multiple root causes like stress, lack of sleep, poor metabolism, and nutritional deficiencies. An ayurvedic doctor, a nutritionist and a dermatologist are assigned to each case to track, tweak and prescribe a holistic treatment plan,helping people manage hair loss through regrowth within 5 months. The entire journey is further simplified by a hair coach, who guides people in achieving their hair growth goals.

Any innovation championed by Traya that has set the pace for the rest of this industry?

Traya’s innovation is its unique approach to manage hair loss by getting to the root cause - such as sleep, digestion, stress, hormonal imbalance, or lack of nutrition through its 3- sciences of dermatology, Ayurveda and nutrition, treating hair loss with a 93% efficacy. The end result is regrown hair with a healthier body and mind! Traya also offers a 5-month money-back guarantee. Backed by customer data, Traya can predict treatment duration and flag untreatable cases.

What is the ratio between men and women patients? We are assuming your target is primarily women?

Although 65% of Traya’s current are men, we have seen a sharp increase in women (35%) customers in recent times.

Are Traya products available on Amazon? What are the best products offered by Traya?

Only individual products by Traya are available on Amazon, such as Health Tatva, Hair Ras, Hair Vitamins, ReCaP Serum, Anti-Dandruff shampoos, and Scalp Oil. However, to get the best of Traya’s products, we recommend investing in the entire treatment plan.

What is your projection for the next one year? Do you think hair health awareness and care is just a fad propelled by the pandemic?

Traya aims to help Indians manage their hair health to avoid a future hair transplant. At Traya we noticed an increase in the number of hair loss cases that were triggered after falling ill with Covid-19. With more awareness of preventive healthcare, people are now seeking to understand the root cause of their hair loss. Of the 1,00,000 + cases we have handled last year, 76% had digestion issues, 78% had dandruff, 52% were anemic, 36% had IBS, 22% had thyroid, and 16% had PCOS.



