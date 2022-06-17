Meet Kush Goel, Co- Owner Of Bright Gold Bright Digi Gold Lamer Capital Limited & MKV Luxury

Kush Goel is a smart, astute & nimble-witted entrepreneur. Bright Digi Gold is a trading company which is basically an extended arm of Bright Gold, a company into refining of Precious metals. Bright Digi Gold offers digital Digital Gold to its customers through mobile applications for very low denominations as low as Rs. 10/-. This will enable more savings in the economy.

His determination, hardwork & passion have contributed to the success of the company as a result carved his name on the global map in gold trading. His passion for creation, the ability to follow through ideas & willingness to take risks has made "Bright Digi Gold" one of the most illustrious companies in the world. Kush's creativity has given birth to innovation. His creativity has helped in coming up with new solutions for the problems at hand and allowed him to think of solutions that are out of the box. His mannerisms and behavior with his employees and clientele has enabled him to achieve his targets and set an example for everyone.

"Bright Gold" is the manufacturer, trader, supplier and service provider of precious metal refining & recycling. They undertake industrial recycling, gold, silver and platinum metal refining. Their services include precious metals refining like gold refining services, spent X-ray and hypo-fixer solution silver recycling, gold plated electronic components from computers. They offer Gold Refining Services at inexpensive rates which are distinct to other market rates. Their advanced equipped facilities and regular testing help us in fulfilling our services within desired time limits. Currently, they import gold dore bars with AU content below 95% as per the norms stipulated by the D.G.F.T, Government of India. The Gold Dore bars are sourced from some of the largest mining companies in the world.

Bright metal refiners produce very high end precious metal products, due to its brand-new cutting-edge technology and machinery. The importance of producing “Eco-Responsible” and absolute ethically sourced gold cannot be underestimated in times of global reputational risk for luxury jewellery brands, as well as for the concerned and well-informed consumer.

Kush Goel quotes saying “At Bright metal refiners, we constantly strive to meet our customers’ demands with a strong focus on purity and service. Our team of professionals led by a visionary management, backed up by skilled and dedicated staff is a pillar of strength”

‘Our team has vast experience producing very high end precious gold products, our laboratory can determine the fineness of all precious metals specially Gold and Silver. We believe in quality and so our products are in the highest quality form as 995 and 999 gold quality standards. We maintain quality and cost to deliver a perfect refining product for our client. Our reliable cost doesn’t compromise the quality of the final product. Have a problem or idea? We are always there when you need us. Our quick support defines our top quality services to all our customers” adds Kush

Lamer Capital is a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) regulated boutique investment and financial advisory firm founded as a collaborative effort of a team of investors and advisors thereby bringing experience from both sides of the table. We are based out of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). With a combined experience of more than 100 years, we aim to bring a real open architecture investment advisory platform, which differentiates itself through DIVERSITY to offer transparent, disciplined and integrated investment advisory to ultra-high net worth individuals, families and corporates.

"Our purpose is to help as many investors as possible in their wealth creation and preservation journey. Since our clients are unique, our firm is driven by an approach that is aligned to the purpose, vision and goals of our clients" says Kush.

MKV, Luxury Car Rental in Dubai at Affordable Price. They guarantee that the company MKV CAR RENTAL will maintain the lowest prices in Dubai using the most modern fleet. If you need to Rent any of the supercars, you have always dreamed of. You will find them with MKV : Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Mercedes G Class and many more. They have exotic cars for rent, Sports cars for rent in Dubai at the most affordable prices. They offer pick-up and drop-off for free and they make sure all their vehicles have full insurance and low mileage. They are constantly having promotions and discounts so make sure you visit their website regularly to stay up to date with their latest offers. Their service offers are designed to ensure the flexibility, convenience and comfort of the client. They provide more than just a traditional car rental service, they promise to do the same in meeting your needs. Their repeat clients, referrals and growing customer base are proof of Customer Satisfaction. They are constantly looking for ways to ensure they exceed their client’s expectations.

"We have a vision to build our growing car rental company in Dubai with high professionalism and excellent service. To be the number one car rental company in Dubai by providing efficient, affordable and satisfactory to all clients for continuous support and human patronage" says Kush, the co- owner of MKV.



