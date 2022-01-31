Marketing Expert Manish Yadav Explains How A Startup Ecosystem Can Change The Future Of The Indian Economy

Entrepreneurs are hastily turning into the whizzes of our time. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates have turned household names today demanding same attention as celebrities, while Steve Jobs has become significantly all the more a social icon. Besides, their stories have helped forge the current narrative around entrepreneurship and the rich prospects of 'going it alone', inspiring many youngsters to follow the entrepreneurial path rather than the ordinary corporate profession. Manish Yadav is one of such youngsters who chose his path rather than working under someone else. Manish Yadav started his career at a very young age and founded a one-stop digital marketing solutions company known as ‘DigiX Solution Media Pvt Ltd’.

Manish serves as the founder of the company and being a digital entrepreneur he understands the difficulties that new startups face. Manish has completed his graduation from his hometown and while pursuing a bachelor's degree in CSJM University, Kanpur, Manish became curious about startups and entrepreneurs. Most of his college life passed watching the journeys of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk and the ideas inspired him so much that he decided to launch his startup.

Apart from running his own company Manish is also helping small startups to grow and build a strong identity. Manish thinks of this as his responsibility and an opportunity to become a part of the biggest startup revolution.

India has now become the hub of startups, the year 2021 witnessed some unbelievable growth in Indian startups as India surpassed the UK to become the third biggest unicorn hub. A total of 44 startups entered the unicorn club in 2021 to become a grand club of 90 unicorns. And according to Manish after analyzing the growth in numbers of unicorn startups per year he is sure that India will be able to have its unicorn club of more than 500 startups in the next 10 years. The lockdown period came as a blessing for the Indian startup ecosystem, a lot of entrepreneurs started their entrepreneurial journey during the lockdown and achieved great heights.

According to Manish, startup ecosystem is helping India in becoming a powerhouse of the global economy. On asked how? Manish replied, “In 2021 alone Indian startups have so far raised upward of $20 billion in funding and today India is home to more than 40,000 startups which is improving and building the Indian economy by a massive growth”. And that is why Manish thinks of appreciating other small startups as its responsibility because he knows where the Indian startup ecosystem stands in the future. He has helped many startups in establishing their roots and they are performing very well now. In his free time, Manish likes to interact with new startups and provide them with solutions for their problems.

Manish Yadav with his hustle and hard work made his identity in the digital marketing industry and with his continuous efforts and unbelievable achievements, he also won the “Leaders in Digital Marketing Awards” in 2019 which was organized by IAMAI and Moneycontrol. When he reached the stage to take his award, everyone cheered for him and that moment will forever remain indescribable.

When Manish was asked about his view on winning one of the top digital marketing awards of the decade, he said that I never assumed that I would win this award. I always followed my passion and worked hard to achieve my dreams without thinking about any awards or any other thing. I knew from the beginning that if I want to achieve everything that I have dreamed of then I will have to work hard and hustle every day.

Being an Entrepreneur isn't easy as it seems, you have to work hard even on the weekends to make your vision come true and Manish is the best example of this, He even worked 18-22 hours continuously in his early days on his entrepreneurial journey but as we all know that hard work always pays off, it did and Manish has now become one of the most successful youngest Digital Entrepreneurs of India. Many young Entrepreneurs see Manish as their inspiration and his journey as motivation. Manish always says if you want to achieve anything in your life don't take shortcuts, your journey may become long but your knowledge won't.