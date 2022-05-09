Looking For Massive Investment Returns? Have You Checked Out NEAR Protocol, Chainlink, And FIREPIN Token?

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is listed as a major investment booster for May.

Most people see investing in cryptocurrency as a very complex and confusing task. The fact that an intangible coin is said to have real-world value is too complicated for many to comprehend. It's never easy as a novice in the crypto world; you keep hearing experts say they were able to make massive returns on this coin and that coin.

It can be challenging spotting which coin to invest in and as such we've written this article for anyone looking for cryptos to invest in this May. FIREPIN Token (FRPN), Chainlink (LINK), and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) are the go-to cryptos for the month. These three tokens could be worth investing in, especially now that their prices are somewhat low. They are ready to make impressive rises in price and consequently, a rise in your investment.



FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) aims to make use of the treasury funds that have been assigned from their users towards NFT game development. This means that all funds realised will be put into the development of NFT games that will eventually be traded in their Metaverse. What's the best part of all this? The token is community-led. All decisions that will bring about huge changes and upgrades to the FIREPIN Token (FRPN) community will be made by the said community so long as they have some FIREPIN Token (FRPN).

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is one of the community-led platforms that gives virtually everything back to its community. Right now they are in their presale stage, with plans of having over 10,000,000,000 tokens as their total supply. If you want to get invested in this token, now's the best time because it's remaining just 25,000,000,000 tokens in the presale, at the time of writing this piece.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) has been seeing some good gains recently; it had just reached $12.02 at the time of writing.

Chainlink (LINK) has seen an immense rise in its value of over 11,000% since its inception at a value of $0.13. The trading and withdrawal fees of Chainlink (LINK) tend to actually vary from coin to coin and are usually between 0.1% and 0.70% for all trading fees while it’s between 0.0 and 2.0 LINK for all withdrawal fees.

Chainlink (LINK) is able to provide real-world data to various smart contracts on the ETH blockchain because it's a decentralised oracle.

Also, Chainlink (LINK) is tamper-proof unlike what we see in exchanges and wallets which can easily get hacked and infiltrated. With investor funds safe and very secure, Chainlink (LINK) is sure to bring huge returns to all investments made on it.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has been growing in strength since its inception. Being a layer-1 blockchain, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) was created as a cloud computing platform that is run by a community. Its function was to remove most of the issues that slowed down opposition blockchains and become the best available.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has the ability to complete over 90,000 transactions per second with a new instant transaction finality. Another great thing about NEAR Protocol (NEAR), is its ability to keep transaction fees at 0% making it possible for users as well as developers to enjoy the platform without stress. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has been steadily growing to greater heights since its release value of $1.14 in 2020.



