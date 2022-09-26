Long-Term Cryptocurrency Investments For The Bear Market - Polkadot, Chainlink And Supontis Token

The emergence of the ongoing bear market has brought about an increased level of difficulty in crypto-related activities such as trading and investing. Bear markets are extended periods of extreme volatility and negative prices, a combination that renders otherwise profitable endeavours less attractive and riskier. The cryptocurrency industry finds itself navigating a bear market that has overstayed its welcome. It is no news that the ongoing bear market is the longest in crypto history. One thing is certain, though, whenever the bear market comes to an end, it will surely leave long-lasting effects on the industry.

As risk levels concerning crypto-activities are otherwise higher now, it would be advisable for investors to focus on making long-term cryptocurrency investments rather than short-term ones. Investors should take full advantage of the low prices of crypto to make suitable investments in altcoins that would fetch a hefty profit in the long run. This piece discusses three altcoins investors could consider in the ongoing bear market. Here is all you need to know about Polkadot (DOT), Chainlink (LINK), and Supontis Token (PON).

Polkadot (DOT) - Industry Leading Crypto

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot,an open-source sharded multichain protocol that connects and secures a network of specialized blockchain networks and facilitates the cross-chain transfer of any data or asset types, not just tokens allowing blockchains to be interoperable with each other. DOT serves several purposes on Polkadot, including enabling staking for operations and security, network governance, and connecting parachains. DOT is a top 20 cryptocurrency by market cap, with a live market cap of $6,703,677,330 and a circulating supply of 987,579,315 DOT coins.

Polkadot (DOT) functions as an ideal environment to support a decentralized web controlled by its users and to simplify the creation of new applications, institutions, and services. It is notable as a layer-0 meta protocol because it underlies and describes a format for a network of layer one blockchains known as parachains (parallel chains). Polkadot (DOT) can also connect public and private chains, permissionless networks, oracles, and future technologies, allowing these independent blockchains to share information and transactions.

As an industry-leading altcoin, DOT is available on several crypto platforms, such as Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, Coinbase, and KuCoin.

Chainlink (LINK) Continues Its Universal Growth

Chainlink (LINK) is a blockchain abstraction layer that enables universally connected smart contracts to function. It achieves this through a decentralized oracle network which allows blockchain networks to interact with external data feeds securely, events, and payment methods, providing the critical off-chain information needed by complex smart contracts to become the dominant form of digital agreement. As one of the first networks to allow the integration of off-chain data into smart contracts, Chainlink (LINK) has become one of the major players in the data processing field.

Its native cryptocurrency, LINK, is integral to its operation and ecosystem. LINK is available on several crypto platforms, such as Huobi Global, Coinbase Pro, Gate.io, and Kraken.

Latest and Greatest Crypto - Supontis Token (PON)

Supontis Token (PON) is integral to the affairs of the upcoming Binance Smart Chain (BSC) based crypto platform, Supontis. The token facilitates crypto-related activities such as staking and membership in the Supontis DAO. Holders of Supontis Token (PON) automatically have a say in the affairs of the platform and its future.

Supontis exists as an ideal environment for the cross-chain transfer of digital assets across multiple blockchain networks such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Tron (TRX), and Fantom (FTM). The platform works to enable interoperability between blockchain networks, a feature necessary for the industry's development and advancement.

Supontis Token (PON) goes on presale in the coming weeks. Investors stand to gain exciting bonuses such as a 10% additional token bonus when they buy the token with $500. See more information on Supontis here.

Presale: https://register.supontis.com

Website: http://supontis.com/