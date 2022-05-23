Life Success Coach Mahesh Toshniwal Aka MWT Speaks About The Power Of Positivity

In the last two years, the word ‘positive’ has often come in a negative light. The unfortunate COVID-19 crisis has dismantled the entire globe with the deadly virus. However, a positive attitude and mindset are significant to bringing a radical change in life. With a healthy mindset, it becomes easier to transform the impossible into the possible. One such man who has weaved magic with his words and positive aura is Mahesh Toshniwal aka MWT.

He is one of the most influential personalities who has been inspiring people all these years. Giving everyone a new perspective on life, Mahesh Toshniwal has succeeded in bringing out the ‘WOW’ element through his insightful teaching sessions. A wordsmith, sapient, wealthsmith, life success coach and lodestar, Mr. Toshniwal dons several hats in his professional career. More so, he owns ‘Just Imagine’, a progressive global organisation helping people live their dream life.

In a candid interview, the life coach spills the beans about his work, power of positivity and much more.

Q: Tell us about your work and how ‘Just Imagine’ has brought a positive impact on people?

A: Well, I always believed that I was an ordinary man destined to achieve extraordinary things. Bringing this thought to reality, I felt that I can add value to people’s life. That’s how ‘Just Imagine’ was established in 2014 with its headquarters in Kolkata. My organisation believes in rationality, and the teachings we imbibe in our students are backed by scientific laws of nature like the law of reversibility, laws of nature and the principles of Metaphysics.

Q: How do you illuminate positivity among everyone?

A: If you see, positivity is contagious. The mantra is pretty simple. When you are surrounded by a positive environment, you tend to cultivate good thoughts within you. At ‘Just Imagine’, my team ensures that the students are trained in a way that they feel good and want to do better in life. This happens usually through impactful speeches, meditation sessions, inculcating gratitude in daily life and other positive thought processes. My idea is to help people grow across different levels in life.

Q: What do you think matters the most in turning dreams into reality?

A: That’s a good question. But the answer lies in your question itself. The ability to dream is the first step toward achieving success. If you think you can dream about it, you can surely live the dream. It is all in the head. All you need is to convince yourself that you can do it, and I am sure you can do it. Along with it, discipline and dedication to work play a crucial role in achieving things in life. Nothing can be achieved overnight, and one must work hard for it.

Q: Can you enlighten us about your teachings on helping people treat health ailments?

A: As a life coach, I strongly feel that people should prosper in life across all levels. My team has connected individuals to manifest their dreams and garner good health, better wealth and the best luxuries of life. My teachings not just make one feel good, but also help them improve their health internally. I feel glad to hear stories that how my teachings helped individuals in tackling cancer, asthma, COVID-19 and cardiovascular diseases.

Q: How did your journey as an author happen?

A: I would say passion and by choice. I have penned many books in English and Hindi. The English version is ‘WOW! Words of Wisdom’ and the Hindi version is ‘WAAH! Shabdon ki Mahima’. My other books include ‘Grow 100% in Hundred Days’, ‘Look How I Fly’ and ‘You Can Make Them Fly’. Through these books, I believe that many of the readers have found their purpose in life. It is always encouraging to see how my words can lead toward creating a healthy and prosperous lifestyle.

