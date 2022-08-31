Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Kucoin Referral Code: QBSSS9KW (Get Exclusive Signup Bonus)

Kucoin Referral Code: QBSSS9KW
Kucoin Referral Code: QBSSS9KW

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 4:55 pm

QBSSS9KW is the KuCoin referral code. You will get 5% cashback on trading fees by using our referral code. Share your referral code with friends and earn a bonus. KuCoin is the largest crypto exchange platform where you can buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies.

Click Here to Apply KuCoin Referral Code

In September 2021, NayibBukele- the president of El Salvador- sent shockwaves across the world by legalizing Bitcoin in the country. This practically meant that anyone who didn't accept Bitcoin as a mode of payment could end up in prison. 
This sudden decision, labelled by many as one too rushed and reckless, was a result of the ongoing craze of cryptocurrencies prevalent in 2021. Bukele couldn't stop himself from diving into the crypto world.

Cryptos are still quite a rage, which reflects the rate at which the number of cryptocurrencies is rising day by day. In spite of their exceptionally high volatility, cryptos have managed to keep naysayers at bay. People are more or less just as excited about cryptos as last year, even with all the ups and downs.

Though legalizing cryptos seems too far-fetched of a dream right now, you can explore the world of cryptos and all the opportunities it contains. Cryptos are a beaming topic in the tech world, and it won't be a good idea to take charge of your crypto journey now.

And what's a better place than a crypto exchange to explore cryptos? We will be exploring the whats and hows of Kucoin, an exchange that is the main topic of this blog. We will talk about its positives and negatives, signing up, referrals, and more.

What is Kucoin Referral Code?
Kucoin Referral Code

Kucoin Referral Code   QBSSS9KW
Signup Rewards     5% Trading Fee Cashback
Referral Code   QBSSS9KW
Refer and Earn   40% Trading Commissions
Exchange     Kucoin

How to Apply Kucoin Referral Code
•    First, download the Kucoin official app from Play Store or App Store.
•    Open the app on your phone after installing it.
•    Tap on the User icon at the top left of the screen.
•    Create a new account by clicking on the Sing up button.
•    Enter the email address in the given box and verify with OTP.
•    That's it; your Kucoin account successfully created.

Conclusion
The Kucoin code can be used to get cashback on trading fees. Just enter the referral code when creating a new Kucoin account. The one important thing to remember is that this referral code can only be used when creating an account.
 

