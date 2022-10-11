Kuche7 Won The ‘Most Innovative Modular Kitchen Brand 2022’ Award At The Eldrok India Architecture, 2022

Mumbai, October 11: Kuche7 was awarded the Most Innovative Modular Kitchen Brand for 2022 at the Eldrok India Architecture Awards in Mumbai.

Meenali Bole and her team accepted the prize on behalf of Kuche7 in front of hundreds of eminent interior designers, engineers, and architects.

"We are truly honoured to receive this award on behalf of the Kuche7 family. This was possible because of our talented team members who have dedicated their time and energy to making pre-eminent modular kitchens," said Meenali after receiving the award.

Kuche7, as a company, has shown tremendous growth with an increase in the number of employees, experts, newly launched offices, and experience centers across India and abroad.

Naeem Chauhan, Managing Director of Kuche7, thanked Eldrok for recognizing Kuche7's outstanding work in comprehensive stainless steel interior solutions. He lauded the company's research and development (R&D) team for introducing new ideas and solutions while putting together a perfect structure.

"Our team has consistently provided clients with the most innovative and functional products. We continue to grow as a company with more engineers and designers expressing their desire to work with us," said Mr. Chauhan.

Kuche7 promises to be a comprehensive solution to all wooden kitchen problems. Kuche7 does not use wood to make their kitchens and uses 304 stainless steel. Stainless steel, as raw material, is low-maintenance. Unlike wooden kitchens, it is easy to clean, durable, and is resilient to damage from water, pests, termites, weather, and fire.

Kuche7 has made a name for itself in the architectural world by designing and selling outstanding stainless steel modular kitchens, wardrobes, and vanity spaces. They collaborate closely with clients to understand their vision, design the perfect product, and build it.

Kuche7 caters to:

1. Individual homeowners

2. Builders

3. Architects & Interior Designers

The company provides its clients with 25 years of warranty.

Apart from the elegant designs and finishes, they were drawn to the Kuche7 modular kitchen for a variety of reasons, including its eco-friendliness, hygienic, pest-resistant, water-proof, and fire-resistant nature. Customers have noted how Kuche7 pays close attention to even the smallest details, leaving no room for error.

Dhanisha Murpana revealed in her testimony that the stainless steel drew her to Kuche7. "Stainless steel is one of the most durable raw materials," she said.

Avinash Gowariker, celebrity photographer and a client of Kuche7, said he was blown away by the stainless steel design. Apart from homeowners, the company has successful partnerships and contracts with major firms.

"We enjoyed working with Kuche7. They have fantastic ideas and finishes. We have always wanted to work with an innovative brand like Kuche7," said Malcolm Daruwalla, principal architect of Seedle, in his official testimony.

Its commitment and passion for environmental conservation drive Kuche7 to provide elegant low-maintenance, eco-friendly kitchens in stainless steel. Various experts have spoken about the eco-friendly and durable nature of stainless steel. Kuche7 took a step ahead as a crucial solution for the wooden kitchen issue by excluding and discouraging wood as a raw material.

"Environment conservation is a cause that is very close to my heart. As a company, we aspire to be a lifetime solution for all kitchen problems," said Mr. Naeem Chauhan.