Kerassentials Update: My Personal Results Before And After 3 Months Of Using It

Larissa Martin here. I felt compelled to write this review because I want to tell you how much of a difference Kerassentials has made for me in my battle against toenail fungus. I'm relieved to have found Kerassentials after a lengthy period spent looking for an alternate answer. My experience with this product has been life-changing, and I feel strongly about sharing it with you.

One day I looked down and saw a yellowish discoloration on my toenails; it turned out I had onychomycosis, a fungal infection of the nails. I didn't feel comfortable wearing open-toed shoes because of how my toes looked. I went to the doctor and was prescribed antifungal medicine, but I was worried about the negative effects, so I didn't start taking it right away. Nonetheless, I was determined to get relief from my onychomycosis, so I kept looking into other options. Fortunately, I was able to find Kerassentials, a natural supplement consisting of a potent antifungal chemical mix. Reviews were so encouraging that I made up my mind to give it a shot.

Is it true that Kerassentials ingredients helped me to get rid of the toenail fungus?

The ingredients, such as lavender oil, flaxseed oil, tea tree oil, lemongrass oil, aloe vera oil, DL-alpha-Tocopherol, undecylenic acid, and Isopropyl Palmitate seemed promising for solving my problem.

Did the Lavender oil help me?

Lavender oil is known for its antifungal and antiseptic properties, making it an ideal ingredient in the treatment of onychomycosis. It helped to soothe my skin and improve the overall health of my nails, keeping them free from further infections. The blend of antifungal ingredients in Kerassentials, including lavender oil, was what made the supplement so effective in treating my onychomycosis.

Did the tea tree oil from Kereassentials help me?

The tea tree oil in the formula played a big role in the improvement. It has antifungal, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties that make it effective against toenail fungus. The antifungal property of tea tree oil helped me to kill the fungal cells that cause the infection, while its anti-inflammatory properties helped to reduce swelling, redness, and itching. Additionally, its antiseptic properties helped me prevent the infection's spread to other parts of the body and keep the infected area clean. These combined properties make tea tree oil a popular ingredient in many toenail fungus treatments, including Kerassentials.

How Lemongrass oil from Kerassentials helped me or not.

Lemongrass oil, which is found in the Kerassentials formula, is also known for its antifungal properties and can be beneficial in treating toenail fungus. The antifungal compounds in lemongrass oil helped me kill the fungi that cause my toenail infections, effectively reducing the symptoms. Additionally, the oil has a fresh, citrusy scent that can leave your feet feeling refreshed and revitalized. By incorporating Kerassentials into your daily routine, you can help prevent the recurrence of toenail fungus and promote overall nail health.

What about Aloe vera?

As I continued to use the Kerassentials formula for my toenail fungus, I noticed that one of the ingredients, aloe vera oil, was also playing a big role in the improvement of my condition. I was happy to see that not only was it helping to soothe and moisturize my skin, but it was also contributing to the overall effectiveness of the formula in treating my toenail fungus.

How DL-alpha-Tocophero from Kerassentials helped me.

I learned that DL-alpha-Tocopherol, a powerful antioxidant, is one of the ingredients in the kerassentials formula. It supports healthy nail growth and helps to keep my nails strong and resistant to fungal infections. More in-depth, when it comes to toenail fungus, this ingredient works by fighting off the harmful free radicals that can contribute to the growth and spread of the fungus. It helped me by slowing down and stopping the growth of the fungus, giving my toenails time to heal and recover. Additionally, vitamin E has moisturizing and soothing properties, and the discomfort or irritation is diminished. All of these benefits make DL-alpha-Tocopherol a valuable ingredient in the Kerassentials formula, helping to fight toenail fungus and promote healthy skin and nails.

Why Undecylenic Acid was good for me

I learned by using it that another key ingredient, undecylenic acid, also played a crucial role in fighting nail fungus. The antifungal properties of undecylenic acid are believed to work by disrupting the fungal cell membrane, which ultimately leads to the death of the fungus. (this is what I read on the internet) This ingredient is a key component in many antifungal treatments and is often included in supplements and topical treatments for toenail fungus. As part of the kerassentials formula and from my point of view, undecylenic acid helped to fight against toenail fungus, working in conjunction with other antifungal ingredients like tea tree oil and lemongrass oil to provide me a comprehensive solution for nail fungus.

Isopropyl Palmitate from Kerassentials and my experience with it

Isopropyl Palmitate, another ingredient in the Kerassentials supplement, has properties that help it to penetrate deep into the skin, making it effective in treating toenail fungus. Its emollient properties also helped me to soothe and hydrate the skin, which can be particularly important for those who suffer from dry, flaky skin. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties helped me to reduce the redness and swelling associated with toenail fungus, making it easier to treat and manage. By including Isopropyl Palmitate as part of the Kerassentials formula, I was able to benefit from its multiple properties, which all helped to contribute to a more effective treatment for my toenail fungus.

The combination of all these natural ingredients, including tea tree oil, lemongrass oil, aloe vera oil, DL-alpha-Tocopherol, Isopropyl Palmitate, and undecylenic acid, made me confident that I had found the right solution to my nail fungus problem.

My Results after using Kerassentials for 90 days?

Within a week, I started to notice a difference in the appearance of my nails. They looked healthier, and the yellow, discolored appearance caused by the fungus was fading. I continued to use the oil mixture daily, and after a month, my toenails were completely clear of any signs of fungus.

After 60 days of using the kerassentials oil formula, I noticed a significant improvement in the appearance of my toenails. The fungus seemed to be clearing up, and my nails were becoming stronger and healthier. I was pleasantly surprised by how well the combination of lavender oil, flaxseed oil, tea tree oil, lemongrass oil, aloe vera oil, DL-alpha-Tocopherol, and undecylenic acid worked together to tackle the issue.

I continued to use the formula daily, and after 90 days, my toenails were completely clear of any signs of fungus. I was thrilled with the results and continued to use the formula to maintain the health and appearance of my toenails.

Where did I buy Kerassentials, and how much did it cost me?

I bought the Kerassentials oil formula from the official website. I decided to purchase a 6-bottle package and was surprised to receive a bonus bottle with my order. The total cost was 294 USD, but I was happy to see that it came with free shipping. As an added bonus, I received two e-books, "Day Kick Start Detox" and "Renew You."

I was initially hesitant about the price of the 6-bottle package, but after considering the benefits of using the oil formula, I decided to take the plunge. To my delight, the total cost of 294 USD was well worth it, especially since it came with free shipping.

The official website promptly confirmed my order via email with full particulars. Considering how quickly and efficiently my package would be delivered, I was pleasantly surprised to see that it would arrive in just a few days. I was pleasantly surprised to find an extra bottle in my shipment (I got 7 bottles, not 6). This was a pleasant surprise and gave me even more faith in my buying decision. Two e-books, "Day Kick Start Detox" and "Renew You," as a free bonus? Talk about icing on the cake! These e-books provided me with a wealth of knowledge on how to cleanse my system and begin living again.

What benefits do I feel from using Kerassentials?

My nails were brighter because of the combination of natural ingredients in Kerassentials, including lavender oil, tea tree oil, lemongrass oil, aloe vera oil, DL-alpha-Tocopherol, Isopropyl Palmitate, and undecylenic acid. The blend of these ingredients helped me to effectively treat my toenail fungus:

Lavender oil soothed my skin and improved the overall health of my nails, preventing further infections with its antifungal and antiseptic properties. The tea tree oil in the formula helped me to kill the fungal cells that cause the infection and reduce swelling, redness, and itching with its antifungal, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Lemongrass oil also helped kill the fungi that caused my toenail infections and had a fresh, citrusy scent that left my feet feeling refreshed and revitalized. Aloe vera oil helped to soothe and moisturize my skin and also contributed to the overall effectiveness of the formula in treating my toenail fungus.

DL-alpha-Tocopherol, a powerful antioxidant, supported healthy nail growth and helped keep my nails strong and resistant to fungal infections by fighting off harmful free radicals. Undecylenic acid helps to fight against toenail fungus by disrupting the fungal cell membrane, leading to the death of the fungus.

Isopropyl Palmitate helped to penetrate deep into my skin and was effective in treating my toenail fungus with its emollient properties and anti-inflammatory properties that helped to reduce the redness and swelling associated with the infection.

Overall, the combination of these natural ingredients in Kerassentials helped me to effectively treat my toenail fungus and promote healthy skin and nails.

What Side Effects I felt after using Kerassentials?

My nails were brighter because of the ingredients in the Kerassentials formula, but it's important to note that while they are generally considered safe, we still need to be cautious. I read that some people experience side effects such as skin irritation, redness, and itching when using tea tree oil. Moreover, I have learned that some people may have an allergic reaction to one or more of the ingredients, which could result in itching, redness, and swelling. As for me, I applied Kerassentials on my nails, and I felt no side effects.

My Personal Conclusion Regarding Kerassentials

I was so impressed with the results that I recommended the oil to several of my friends who were also struggling with toenail fungus. They, too have reported great results and are now dedicated users of the Kerassentials oil. Overall, I am extremely satisfied with my purchase of the Kerassentials oil and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a natural and effective solution for toenail fungus. The blend of beneficial ingredients makes this product a must-have for anyone looking to improve the health of their feet.

