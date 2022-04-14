Kashif Is Foraying Into The World Of Food Blogging With Whopping 800k Followers 

Do you spend your day thinking about food or what to eat next? Do you plan days before to check out that new ‘Asian Restaurant’ in the town? Or are you just an ardent fan of food and food trends? It would be a cherry on the cake, if you also use social media like Instagram actively. In any case, this blog is for you and for all the food lovers out there.

Kashif Tanwar, a celebrated Mumbai-based food blogger has made 800k followers through his 10 years of food blogging journey. Content consumption has shifted largely to digital media from traditional forms of media such as TV, print press and radio. There are many reasons for this change but one of the biggest drivers would be the ease and access to digital content from anywhere, anytime. Instagram, one of the platforms which is not only favorite of the masses but also has food as one of its popular interest areas.

Kashif, firmly believes in representing the diverse work in the food industry. He says, “Instagram is growing massively and provide tools to drive growth and engagement.” Once a creator reaches a certain number of followers, whatever he/ she say carries weight. According to Kashif, an individual is more likely to trust recommendations from a food blogger over any branded content. Which is why, he also thinks that food bloggers are the new influencers. They can heavily influence people in their eating choices. Think about a place to eat; now instead of performing a Google research, you can check the reviews and rating of the restaurant on Zomato, Instagram, Facebook and other social media channels.

Food bloggers have also proved to be a boon for restaurants and food eateries. They help attract business for restaurants, help them earn credibility and a recall value. Staying true to his work, Kashif, believes in integrity and honest reviews. Whether it’s dining in the fanciest restaurants of the city or exploring food stalls in the by lanes, he is creating engaging and entertaining content. He also visits small time restaurants and help by promoting them on his Instagram handle.

Kashif, who is a hard-core foodie, struggled in his initial stages of food blogging days. Belonging from a middle class background obviously meant he could spare a little amount from his pocket money to pay restaurant bills. He started using his savings and create content for Facebook, Instagram and Zomato, get in touch with newly-opened restaurants, email his work and request them for an invite.

His is also a civil engineer, a developer and a digital marketer. However, he chose to turn into a full-time blogger after his work started gaining traction and engagement. To date, one of his biggest collaboration has been with the company Nokia when they launched the Lumia phones. He also collaborates with popular food brands like Dominos, Burger King, Zeecafeindia etc. A recent collaboration with Dominos Pizza got viral and Kashif’s reel recorded a million views. Plus, he’s also bagged collaboration with the biggest mall of Navi Mumbai, Seawoods Grand Central Mall.

To stay updated on all the latest restaurants in the city, best food places and trends, go follow him on Instagram @foodiekashif .