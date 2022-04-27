JustTutors Is Creating A Mark In The GCC Region Through Hyper-Personalized Online Classes

It is tough to enter a highly competitive market and start making a mark immediately. JustTutors adds that feather to its cap in the GCC region. With around 80% of its revenue share coming from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, JustTutors which uses the tagline ‘Giving wings to your child’s dreams’ is validating its bet on the GCC region. The company has shown handsome growths in revenue between 100-120% M-o-M in the region.

When asked about the secret sauce to their success, Amit Gupta, Co-founder says “We believe education is our passion and not just a business. We, honestly, believe we can make a difference to the academic preparation of students and through our highly researched delivery framework, we are able to map the journey in a manner where the student enjoys and not just learns. Every hurdle in the journey, be it from the student side or the teacher side is rigorously evaluated and immediate course correction are taken to ensure proper utilization of time and effort of the student.”

Business Head Rakesh Jena adds that the company has huge plans of growth in the Middle East and they are in the right track to achieve it. Through a number of innovative strategies being implemented, JustTutors expects to take a considerable share of the market in GCC region.

It is interesting to note that JustTutors has a renewal rate of 85% which clearly shows they are creating value for the students. Based on some parents who chose to renew subscriptions, renewal rate is high due to the deep focus on the quality of teachers. Normally edtech companies hire teachers as part-timers and freelancers but at Just Tutors teachers work full time. While half of the time is spent on classes, the rest of their shifts is spent on brainstorming on each student’s learning journey and how it can be made more interesting and fun to learn through relatable examples

Besides many companies ask too many learners to sit in classroom while saying things like personalized attention, but in reality for learners situations remains same. They are not comfortable asking their doubts in front of everyone. Every learner is different and the problem area for each student is different. While solving the doubts, the aptitude and grasping capacity must be taken into account. So, one class cannot deliver unique learning experience to multiple students.

In this pursuit to be a credible player in the edtech space, JustTutors may just have the right ingredients to succeed with a team that is passionate about what they are doing.

