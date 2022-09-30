JSS Mahavidyapeeta And Dassault Systèmes Collaborate To Set Up A 3DEXPERIENCE Centre Of Innovation To Strengthen Workforce In Electric Vehicle And The Future Of Mobiliin India Borate To

Centre to spearhead innovation, train students, and promote startups at JSS Technical Institutions at Bengaluru & Noida and JSS Science & Technology

University, Mysuru

A world-class 3DEXPERIENCE Center of Innovation dedicated to Future of Mobility will cover latest sustainable trends like Electric Vehicle, hydrogen

mobility and more, in India

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will enable holistic learning and growth environment through virtual twin experiences for students as well as professionals from mobility industry, thereby empowering the Workforce of the Future in India

JSS Mahavidyapeeta (JSSMVP) announced that they have partnered with Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) to set up a world-class 3DEXPERIENCE Center of Innovation in India which will provide technology support and prepare workforce of the future, specific to the Future of Mobility including Electric Vehicles (EV) as well as Hydrogen mobility in India. As a technology and solution partner, Dassault Systèmes will provide experiential learning through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform to support the startup ecosystem with complete future of mobility solutions including Electric and Connected

vehicles — from creative design, shared intelligence, systems engineering, testing, validation, manufacturing and multi-domain collaboration together with clean energy mobility options like Hydrogen mobility.

Sustainability, traceability, customer experiences, quality, safety and regulations are paramount for the future of transportation in India. This can only be achieved by accelerating digital transformation journey of the mobility sector and integrating the entire value chain from the design, to the plant, to the end consumer. The courses and curricula will be designed by combining virtual twin experiences on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform which delivers a single source of truth to unlock the capabilities of complete digital transformation and experience the sustainable mobility ecosystem.

“The Mobility Industry is experiencing tremendous business shifts with traditional car-makers launching innovation labs and new players starting from scratch,” shared Deepak NG, Managing Director India, Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE Centre of Innovation has a critical

role to play in supporting new technology and product innovations to develop the skills needed to fully participate in the digital economy of the future. Dassault Systemes’ Industry Solution Experiences such as Electro Mobility Accelerator, Efficient Multi Energy Platform, Global Modular Architecture, Smart Safe and Connected provides ready access to Industry Best Practices for various functions and processes in EV Development. Academia and industry collaboration like

this will support Government of Karnataka’s vision to become the EV capital of India, which we as an organization are fully committed to,” shared Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes.

“We are excited to collaborate with Dassault Systèmes for setting up the 3DEXPERIENCE Centre of Innovation at JSS Mahavidyapeeta and giving our students the opportunity to experience onthe- job learning environment via virtual twin experiences. Karnataka aspires to skill 1.88 crore youth during the period 2017-2030 and we understand the responsibility hitherto incumbent upon us. With this collaboration, we aspire to identify, reduce and resolve the barriers for growth in the

EV sector by developing a state of the art facility and adoption of best practices. We are committed to train the new generation of innovators, startups, and professionals with future-ready innovation technologies. We believe that this will be an important milestone for the mobility industry in India.” said Dr.C.G.Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeeta.Mysuru. Prof.M.H.Dhananjaya, Advisor-TED briefed about the background of Collaboration with Dassault Systemes in past and now.

He said this collaboration will lead to development of technology enhancement & bring the change in EV sector. Dr.B.Suresh, Pro Chancellor & Director mentioned that, this initiative of JSSMVP envisages a development and Innovation Park that will accommodate and foster the growth of tenant firms in EV technology. This will leverage the strengths of its JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru and JSS technical Institutions at Bengaluru & Noida, through knowledge that can be shared, innovation promoted, and research outcomes progressed to viable commercial products. It will facilitate the creation and growth of innovation-based companies through incubation and spin-off processes; and provide other value-added services and high-quality space and facilities.

JSS EV Mobility Centre perceives itself as an organization contributing to national economic development, stimulating new high-technology firms, attracting foreign investment, and promoting exports. This JSS Centre for EV Mobility will be an entity that will support industries, individuals, and organizations seeking to invent the future in their R&D pursuits. By providing modern facilities in a beautiful natural landscape, offering various programs, forging connections with its university

talent and resources, and fostering collaboration. His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Dr.Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji in his blessings mentioned

that, this initiative will give a way for building sustainable environment that supports future generations to continue to grow and be responsible citizens. JSS Centre of EV Mobility will help to reduce the carbon footprint and move towards green environment.

Dr.H.R.Mahadevaswamy, JD-TED, Dr.A.N.Santosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JSS STU, Dr.S.B.Kivade, Principal, SJCE, Dr.Bhimasen Sorgoan, Principal, JSSATE, Bengaluru, Professors of JSS technical Institutions, Senior Management Team of Dassault Systemes were present during this MoA signing Ceremony.

