Is Dogecoin Dead, Or Is There A Comeback In 2023 For The DOGE Meme Coin?

Many crypto investors, including Dogecoin holders, worry about their coins' performance following the bearish turn in the crypto market. This has brought many questions about whether Dogecoin is dead, which has become a significant subject for debate.

There are reasons to be optimistic about Dogecoin’s prospects, even with its coin being significantly down. Some people even speculate Elon Musk will find a use case for DOGE on the Twitter platform.

Many people made a profit from this coin when its price was still reasonable, but it doesn’t mean that besides this meme coin, there is no alternative for investment.

We will go through the four most hyped and famous cryptos you can invest in as an alternative to Dogecoin while it’s trying to recover after the recent downtrend and price crash.

Fight Out - The Fastest-growing Metaverse of 2023

Fight Out is an M2E fitness app and gym chain that gamifies the fitness lifestyle.

Traditional gyms are inexpensive and offer complete flexibility in training style but without guidance, leading to unbalanced routines. Hiring a personal trainer can solve these issues but is cost-prohibitive to most people.

Using the Fight Out app, users get rewards for completing their workouts and challenges, earning badges, and growing the community.

Further, as they progress on their fitness journey, their avatars develop directly due to their effort and progress. As a result, users can enter the Fight Out metaverse to put their physicality to the test with other community members.

The Fight Out platform bridges Web2 users and the Web3 world. An account is created using an email address, and subscriptions can be purchased in-app. Users will be motivated to buy using $FGHT (our native token) through a 25% discount. Importantly, there is now an option to invest without a vesting period.

Fight Out announced recently that its first CEX listing will be on 5th April on the XT.com exchange platform, which will give more genuineness and authenticity to it.

C+Charge - The Best Green Crypto of 2023

C+Charge aims to build a robust Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment system for EV charging stations built on blockchain technology. Users will be allocated individual electronic wallets, which they can use to pay for the charge at charging stations globally.

The C+Charge utility token powers C+Charge's payment system to pay for each charge. Thus, every time an EV driver utilizes the C+Charge utility token to pay for an order, they will earn carbon credits stored in their C+Charge app.

C+Charge aims to utilize its platform to give users proper visibility and always provide accurate and transparent charging pricing.

While many crypto projects promise their journey to the moon, C+Charge aims to provide real-world utility with a real-life use case that looks to improve the environment by powering a network that will help reduce carbon emissions and their adverse environmental effects.

The C+Charge app transmits real-time data regarding the operation status of chargers across locations so that charging station owners can quickly diagnose and fix any problems without spending too much time or resources.

The C+Charge can provide a better experience to EV owners with a back-end system capable of communicating with chargers, detecting and diagnosing problems in real time, and enabling remote actions to return the charger to a functioning state.

Hurry up because the presale stage 3 ends in a few days.

RobotEra - The Next Big Play-to-Earn Metaverse Game

RobotEra is a metaverse platform that provides users with an immersive and interactive sandbox-like world-building experience.

This platform was created with ease of use as its primary goal, and its user-friendly interface will appeal to all players.

TARO is RobotEra's primary crypto, through which players will purchase lands, own NFTs, and participate in various economic activities.

There is no centralized governance and centralized leadership on Taro. Instead, all users will direct the world's fate by proposing or deciding the implementation strategy of their faction, and they can determine the use of tokens in the faction's treasury.

You can apply for Taro rewards if you have good ideas and contributions.

RobotEra promises a play-to-earn experience. Therefore, players can experience gameplay such as mining, exploration, creation, and battle, while earning income through various means such as cultivating sacred trees, selling NFTs, advertising, and staking tokens.

The more players engage with communities and the economy, the more they will benefit from their part in the reconstruction of Taro.

Should we expect Dogecoin’s comeback in 2023?

Even though the Dogecoin price took a big hit in 2022, DOGE still commands an impressive market capitalization. Therefore, DOGE is not entirely dead.

But, the last update that users received was back in 2019. In addition, there is no use case for dogecoin beyond being a faster payment network than bitcoin. So, you can send money to others, but there’s not much you can do with it besides that.

One of the reasons that bitcoin is considered the most valuable cryptocurrency is its long-term scarcity. On the other hand, there is no limit on the number of DOGE that can be produced.

Although only a handful of merchants accept dogecoin for purchases, this meme coin could remain viable, though it might never reach the same price level.

Conclusion

It's difficult to say if Dogecoin will see another massive rally as it did in 2017 and 2021, but it will likely stay around for a long time.

However, Dogecoin will have a lot of competitors in the next bull market, as the coin sector is quickly becoming crowded with many new crypto projects. Therefore, this makes it even harder for it to reach the top-tier list.

On the other hand, the popularity and profitability of play-to-earn, move-to-earn, metaverse, and green crypto projects are only increasing.

If you like going to the gym and are eager to participate in the fastest-growing M2E gym app, we recommend you invest in Fight Out.

We recommend RobotEra for those who are more into metaverse gaming and like to earn some money through the P2E system.

Last but not less popular crypto project, C+Charge, is also placed on our top-tier list, and it’s perfect for people who are fond of electric vehicles, faster charging and reducing carbon emissions altogether.