January 29, 2024

Are you trying to find an to the burning question is CSGORoll legit? Luckily for you, this piece is going to provide a straightforward answer to this question. On top of that, we are going to touch base on what can you find on this platform, who owns it, and what type of license can you find here. Last but not least, you are going to learn how to use CSGORoll promo codes, like “HELGO” and much more, so do not miss out on this one.

Is CSGORoll Legit? Owners & License

Before we start talking about CSGORoll legit status, we need to state the fact that this platform should never be considered primarily as a gambling place for punters. As the owners stated themselves, this is mainly a trading place for CS2 skins and for this reason, it is not possible to withdraw anything else but Counter-Strike 2 skins from it.

With all of that being said, CSGORoll is run by Feral Holdings Limited, a company registered in 9 Barrack Road, Belize City, Belize. On top of that, deposits on the site are handled by Feral Entertainment, a company based in Cyprus. Another way of confirming the CSGORoll legit status is based on the fact that this company is heavily involved in the esports and CS2 industry. If you did not know by now, CSGORoll is one of the main sponsors of G2, a very popular esports franchise.

Given the fact that alongside trading CS2 skins, CSGORoll also offers different types of gambling games, there are a lot of raised eyebrows when they see that there is no license attached to the platform. You should know that owners put a fair system in place where every game has a dedicated hash that can be verified. On top of that, this is one of the oldest platforms and not many sites have as good a reputation as CSGORoll.

What is CSGORoll?

CSGORoll is an online platform known for its skin trading and betting services, specifically tailored for the Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) gaming community.

CSGORoll Games

Alongside trading CS2 skins, there are different gambling games waiting for you on the platform. Below, you can find more information on what is available on CSGORoll, so do not miss out.

  • Case Battle: In the PvP section of the website, you can create and join different battles. Keep in mind that there are several modes available. To make things even better, if no one is interested in joining your battle, you can always invite bots to join and start opening cases.

  • Player-to-Player: One of the main reasons why CSGORoll is so popular is based on the fact that you can trade skins with other players without having to risk having a middleman or getting scammed.

  • Coin Flip: By heading over to the PvP section, you can also play coin flip against other players. There, you can wager on-site currency or skins of similar value in the winner-takes-all matches of heads and tails.

  • Crash: If you are looking for the Originals, you do not want to miss out on CSGORoll’s crash game. With a unique overlay, we are positive that you will have plenty of fun trying to reach high multipliers.

  • Case Opening: If you do not want to open cases with or against other players, you can always skin the official route of purchasing cases and keys through Steam and simply choose the case you want to open on CSGORoll. There are many cases, and you will find something for yourself in this section of the website.

  • Roulette: This game is labeled as Roll on CSGORoll and it has been the go-to gambling option for the majority of players. Try your luck predicting red or black. For players that do not mind additional risk, they can always hunt green for 14x.

How to Use CSGORoll Promo Codes

Now that you know what to expect on this website, it is time to give a helping hand to beginners by providing the necessary steps that you need to take when using CSGORoll promo codes. Keep in mind that there are all sorts of codes out there, but we will provide you with an exclusive one. Use the code “HELGO” and get 3 free cases + a 5% deposit bonus.

Register Account

At the time of writing, the only way to sign up for an account with CSGORoll is through Steam. On the homepage, head over to the green “LOGIN” button and you will be redirected to sign in through Steam. After that, you can set up an alt login and afterward use email and password to log in to your account.

Activating a CSGORoll Promo Code

Once your account is good to go, it is time to activate the CSGORoll promo code we provided you with. Head over to the “Rewards” tab. In the middle of the screen, a text bar will appear where you can type in the code “HELGO”, and then click the green “CLAIM” button. Keep in mind that you can level up and open cases with more expensive rewards.

CSGORoll Account Verification

In total, there are four verification steps. The first tier revolves around verifying email address. The second tier is all about proof of identity which includes submitting ID, passport or driving license. On top of that, live face verification is required. Third tier is based on proof of address. Last but not least, fourth and final verification step is all about source of funds.

CSGORoll: Deposit

Depositing CSGORoll has never been easier. There are all sorts of payment methods available including CS2 skins, gift cards, credit cards, numerous cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USD Coin, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano. Alternatively, you can use Bancontact, Skrill, Neteller, or Neosurf.

CSGORoll: How to Withdraw

As we have already mentioned, there is only one way to withdraw winnings from CSGORoll, that being CS2 skins. Simply head over to the trade tab and choose the skins you want to withdraw based on the equivalent currency available on your profile. Accept the trade offer and enjoy new skins. Read more on CS2Review.com

Summary

In this piece, we tried our best to present up to date information about CSGORoll including current owners, situation regarding the license and overall we believe that the question is CSGORoll legit was answered. All in all, do not forget to use one of the best CSGORoll promo codes “HELGO” and have fun opening free cases on us!

FAQ

What is CSGORoll?

Primarily, CSGORoll is a trading platform where you can trade, sell, or exchange CS2 skins. On top of that, there are also various gambling games including roulette, crash, case battles, dice, and plenty more to choose from.

How Does CSGORoll Work?

CSGORoll works simply. You can sign up for an account easily through Steam and have a chance to deposit skins from your inventory. Those skins can then be used for further trades or to play different gambling games. Bear in mind that CSGORoll allows withdrawals in skins only.

Is CSGORoll Legit or Scam?

CSGORoll is a legit platform that has been around for quite some time. Even though they are operating without a gambling license they have a massive following on the official social media channels and a solid rating on review platforms like TrustPilot.

