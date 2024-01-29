Are you trying to find an to the burning question is CSGORoll legit? Luckily for you, this piece is going to provide a straightforward answer to this question. On top of that, we are going to touch base on what can you find on this platform, who owns it, and what type of license can you find here. Last but not least, you are going to learn how to use CSGORoll promo codes, like “HELGO” and much more, so do not miss out on this one.

Is CSGORoll Legit? Owners & License

Before we start talking about CSGORoll legit status, we need to state the fact that this platform should never be considered primarily as a gambling place for punters. As the owners stated themselves, this is mainly a trading place for CS2 skins and for this reason, it is not possible to withdraw anything else but Counter-Strike 2 skins from it.

With all of that being said, CSGORoll is run by Feral Holdings Limited, a company registered in 9 Barrack Road, Belize City, Belize. On top of that, deposits on the site are handled by Feral Entertainment, a company based in Cyprus. Another way of confirming the CSGORoll legit status is based on the fact that this company is heavily involved in the esports and CS2 industry. If you did not know by now, CSGORoll is one of the main sponsors of G2, a very popular esports franchise.

Given the fact that alongside trading CS2 skins, CSGORoll also offers different types of gambling games, there are a lot of raised eyebrows when they see that there is no license attached to the platform. You should know that owners put a fair system in place where every game has a dedicated hash that can be verified. On top of that, this is one of the oldest platforms and not many sites have as good a reputation as CSGORoll.

What is CSGORoll?

CSGORoll is an online platform known for its skin trading and betting services, specifically tailored for the Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) gaming community.

CSGORoll Games

Alongside trading CS2 skins, there are different gambling games waiting for you on the platform. Below, you can find more information on what is available on CSGORoll, so do not miss out.