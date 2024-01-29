Are you trying to find an to the burning question is CSGORoll legit? Luckily for you, this piece is going to provide a straightforward answer to this question. On top of that, we are going to touch base on what can you find on this platform, who owns it, and what type of license can you find here. Last but not least, you are going to learn how to use CSGORoll promo codes, like “HELGO” and much more, so do not miss out on this one.
Unleash the Thrill with CSGORoll! 🌟 Claim your 3 Free Cases and enjoy a 5% Deposit Bonus when you use Promo Code: "HELGO" . Dive into the excitement now! 🎁✨
Is CSGORoll Legit? Owners & License
Before we start talking about CSGORoll legit status, we need to state the fact that this platform should never be considered primarily as a gambling place for punters. As the owners stated themselves, this is mainly a trading place for CS2 skins and for this reason, it is not possible to withdraw anything else but Counter-Strike 2 skins from it.
With all of that being said, CSGORoll is run by Feral Holdings Limited, a company registered in 9 Barrack Road, Belize City, Belize. On top of that, deposits on the site are handled by Feral Entertainment, a company based in Cyprus. Another way of confirming the CSGORoll legit status is based on the fact that this company is heavily involved in the esports and CS2 industry. If you did not know by now, CSGORoll is one of the main sponsors of G2, a very popular esports franchise.
Given the fact that alongside trading CS2 skins, CSGORoll also offers different types of gambling games, there are a lot of raised eyebrows when they see that there is no license attached to the platform. You should know that owners put a fair system in place where every game has a dedicated hash that can be verified. On top of that, this is one of the oldest platforms and not many sites have as good a reputation as CSGORoll.
What is CSGORoll?
CSGORoll is an online platform known for its skin trading and betting services, specifically tailored for the Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) gaming community.
CSGORoll Games
Alongside trading CS2 skins, there are different gambling games waiting for you on the platform. Below, you can find more information on what is available on CSGORoll, so do not miss out.
Case Battle: In the PvP section of the website, you can create and join different battles. Keep in mind that there are several modes available. To make things even better, if no one is interested in joining your battle, you can always invite bots to join and start opening cases.
Player-to-Player: One of the main reasons why CSGORoll is so popular is based on the fact that you can trade skins with other players without having to risk having a middleman or getting scammed.
Coin Flip: By heading over to the PvP section, you can also play coin flip against other players. There, you can wager on-site currency or skins of similar value in the winner-takes-all matches of heads and tails.
Crash: If you are looking for the Originals, you do not want to miss out on CSGORoll’s crash game. With a unique overlay, we are positive that you will have plenty of fun trying to reach high multipliers.
Case Opening: If you do not want to open cases with or against other players, you can always skin the official route of purchasing cases and keys through Steam and simply choose the case you want to open on CSGORoll. There are many cases, and you will find something for yourself in this section of the website.
Roulette: This game is labeled as Roll on CSGORoll and it has been the go-to gambling option for the majority of players. Try your luck predicting red or black. For players that do not mind additional risk, they can always hunt green for 14x.