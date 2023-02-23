Invest In These 4 Cryptos As Ethereum’s In The Green

Since being created in 2015, Ethereum has made a lot of progress. At one point in time, Ethereum was able to put up a 13,000% increase. However, there are enough reasons to think that the world’s leading smart-contract blockchain is just getting started and will continue to reward its investors. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has consistently been in the green and is currently at $1643.53.

While Ethereum is certainly exciting investors with its profit potential, there are other, more exciting projects which have debuted in the market in the last couple of years. Specifically, projects such as Fight Out, RobotEra, and C+Charge are showing potential and are solving complex problems in specific sectors and domains.

Ethereum’s recent price performance

Ethereum initially struggled after the switch to PoS which was known as “The Merge”. Ethereum’s price fell from $1,635 to a low of $1,209.28 on 13th October 2022. However, it recovered and broke past the $1,500 mark for the first time since the Merge on 25th October 2022. On the 4th of November 2022, Ethereum reached a high of $1,661.33 before the market collapsed. In 2023, Ethereum’s price normally stayed between the $1500 and the $1700 mark.

Now that we’ve seen the performance of Ethereum over the last few months, let’s take a look at some of the other projects that investors have become interested in, particularly Fight Out, C Charge and RobotEra.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Move-to-earn cryptocurrencies are the latest trend in the world of crypto. M2E projects aim to make us fit and healthy while giving us opportunities to earn as well. Fight Out is a newly introduced move-to-earn cryptocurrency that aims to revolutionize this whole sector. Instead of tracking the number of steps that a user takes like other apps, Fight out provides well-rounded gym facilities and a fitness app that can track all types of fitness metrics.

Fight Out allows normal user to track their individual progress to see whether they have accomplished their fitness goals or not. They are also entitled to receive rewards and incentives along the way to keep them motivated on the path to fitness.

The official App’s soul-bound NFT avatar, which is assigned to each user, reflects all the progress they have made. At the time of writing this, Figt Out has raised more than $4.5 million in an already successful pre-sale which is ending soon. With many listings under its belt, Fight out is one crypto that investors wouldn’t want to miss investing in.

C+Charge

Electric vehicle usage has increased dramatically in the last couple of years all over the world. People can easily buy EVs and take part in the green revolution because of Tesla and other companies. However, the EV market is still open to disruption. C+Charge aims to do just that, by introducing the idea of carbon credits into EV charging, all the while harnessing the power of blockchain.

C+Charge provides benefits for EV drivers while charging their vehicles. It has created a charge payment system that offers users the best possible value when it comes to privacy, utility, and verifiability. It solves many of the current inadequacies of the existing EV charging infrastructure. Through the platform, users can monitor their credits, balances, and prices at various charging stations.

The native token of the platform is called CCHG, which is based on the BNB Smart Chain. C+Charge is currently in the third stage of its presale, which closes in less than 24 hours. Investors should thus act fast and invest in CCHG before the price increases in the next presale stage.

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is a newly introduced ecosystem that integrates virtual real estate and metaverse. The project’s primary appeal is to allow players to own their in-game assets. Every item in this game, which includes player avatars are represented by NFTs. Players can easily monetize their assets without any restrictions and interference from developers.

The native token of the project is TARO, which forms the basis of all transactions within RobotEra ecosystem. Players can use TARO to buy and sell NFTs, or for cashing out their winnings by selling their assets. TARO can also be staked, allowing users to earn more tokens as time goes on.

RobotEra offers users multiple opportunities to form revenue streams. For instance, players can sell their NFTs according to their convenience. Players can also acquire digital resources from the game world, build new robots, complete quests and participate in events. With the project still at an early stage, investors would be clever to invest in TARO at this point before demand and price both increase.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave has become one of the most popular and user-friendly lending protocols which allow users to borrow and lend cryptos. Users depositing cryptos into Aave receive interest payments for lending their funds. AAVe is also known for Flash Loans, unique loans which do not require collateral. AAVE is the governance token that allows token holders to vote on the future direction of the protocol.

Conclusion

Ethereum will always be known as one of the major cryptocurrencies that have ushered in innovations. However, when it comes to the investment standpoint, there are far better projects that can give investors multiple times returns compared to Ethereum. Investors should bet on the potential of projects such as Fight Out, C+Charge, and RobotEra before they explode in the near future.