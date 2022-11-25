Pradip Verma is the no 1 astrologer in India. His solutions are life changing and create unprecedented impact on the people. With a wide global clientele that also includes prominent political leaders, popular celebrities, skilled business tycoons, and people from all backgrounds, Pradip Verma expertises in Astrology, Vedic Science, Vastu, Medical Astrology, and Corporate Astrology. Unlike some other astrologers, Pradip Verma provides the most genuine solutions based on relevant study to the problems of the people. Here are some excerpts from the exclusive interview with the no 1 astrologer in India, Pradip Verma.

Q. All of us see horoscopes in newspapers or online, but in your own words – how do you define ASTROLOGY?

Pradip Verma: The Western Sign, also known as a Zodiac Sign, is becoming increasingly popular in this new generation of horoscopes. We follow Vedic astrology, which is based on Moon Signs. Throughout my experience with astrology, I have found the Moon Sign to be much more accurate than the Zodiac Sign. The reason is because the foreign people have set up this range that the Sun will be in from a particular time to the end of it and that is how one should choose their Raashi, but in Vedic Astrology the Raashi is chosen degree wise; this type of astrology is very accurate and respects time. Using astrology in a systematic way, when calculations are correct, predictions can be very accurate, up to 99 percent.

Q. What got you interested in astrology and when did you make it your profession?

Pradip Verma: When I was a kid, my father and I often visited astrologers together. Back then, DOB and the time of birth weren’t available since most kids were born at home and so it was not recorded by the parents. All of this wasn’t believed at that time. Whenever we used to visit,my father showed his palm to the astrologer to get general predictions or guidance. The remedies we used to opt for did not always benefit us. There were times when we had to deal with losses more frequently. It was then that my interest started building, when we started suffering losses, I wondered how I could turn them into profits. As a result, I realised we didn’t have a good astrologer in our lives to guide us. In my 9th class, I began reading astrology books, researching a lot about it, and I still remember my very first astrology book, which I purchased from a railway station. I’m very happy to be where I am today. In 2002,I did Acharya in Astrology. I started helping people with my knowledge of Vedic Science in 2002. I never charged for it and all consultations were free as I was working till 2009. Then I quit to take up astrology professionally, which is when I began charging fees and providing accurate services.

Q. We have seen in the news that many astrologers predict about the country or the results of matches of various sports. Recently we saw a fight among astrologers who were predicting the winner of the India and England match. How do astrologers predict this? On what basis? And how accurate are these predictions?

Pradip Verma: Despite being in this field for more than 20 years, I don’t know how astrologers make Kundlies of matches or countries.

For example, if people say on 15th August 1947 India got independence,India existed before 1947 too,why don’t they see India’s Kundli before independence?

This scenario has no base for predictions. Secondly,about the India and England match, if prediction has to take place, an astrologer should have the DOB and Time of birth of the players. We know that this information is not available online , we cannot be 99•\• sure whether it is true or not so this prediction cannot be done any day. After dealing with scenes like these,negative fame increases about astrology. When things came out to be wrong,many astrologers were predicting this before that India would win Or England would win but when the announcement was made,few astrologers were wrong.

Prediction has a base, DOB, Time of birth and Place of birth but when this all isn’t available then how can one calculate?

That’s why I have never predicted anything about any Country or Player .

Q. How can we use astrology to have a better life / make more money / success in our careers?

Pradip Verma: According to astrology,we get to know about the weaknesses and strengths of a person.

If a person’s weaknesses can be converted into strengths,his or her life can turn out to be very successful. If a person has the capability to do great things, for example, Mr Ambani who isn’t much educated but his strength was there that he understood Business real well and he got successful in that area of life. In the same way weaknesses can be turned into strengths in Astrology. When we hear that Rahu is going on,or any other grah is going on;I have something important to say about this that Grah are never bad, they’re either weak or strong. Because of the weakness,we think that the things we want at the moment, we aren’t getting it and we blame it on the Grah.

Q. What are the various branches of astrology that you practice?

Pradip Verma: I only pratice Vedic Astrology and Vastu . I’m also into Corporate and Medical Astrology.

Q. How does it feel to be the best astrologer in India?

Pradip Verma: It feels indeed good but there are responsibilities as well. One has to be very responsible,honest and respectful towards the field they’re the best in. I always try my best to be this version of myself and I’ll always try my best to serve people the best. To get genuine astrology is very hard in this era .

Q. What is your advice to young astrologers or people who want to study Vedic Science?

Pradip Verma: My advice is that the young learners are making it a profession but are not taking it in an honest way, they’re doing it to earn money and not actually serve people. If work is done correctly,if people get good results after remedies,money will come along. One shouldn’t do any short term courses,a proper thorough course should be done before you step into the real world of it . He or she shouldn’t have half knowledge of things. Be the best after learning everything.

Q. In your opinion what is the one thing that most people don’t really know about astrology?

Pradip Verma: People know that there are real and fake both astrologers but they don’t know how Astrology actually works. Astrology works like a medicine itself,it varies from person to person. Few think it got good results,few think they didn’t get anything in return. For example,doctors only know that Crocin could cure your fever but don’t know if it could give you a side-effect too, it depends on how your body is reacting to it. But he knows that it is the best medicine because of his research and studies. The same happens with people, after a few bad results they get discouraged or dissatisfied so that shouldn’t be the case. Time should be given to things then only everything can be on track.

Q. How to connect with you for consultation?

