International Consultant And Corporate Advisor Dr Martin Hiesboeck Is A Man Of Many Skills

If you are active in the blockchain world, you must have heard about Dr Martin Hiesboeck. The Head of Research at asset management company UpHold Europe & Uphold Inc and an international consultant and corporate advisor. Martin boasts 35 years experience in a wide spectrum of fields like international finance, trade finance, payments, banking, business and marketing strategy, technology marketing, & blockchain adoption.

Dr Martin Hiesboeck has a diverse skill set, and one which includes teaching at several universities in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tokyo, the United States and Europe. And if that isn’t enough, the list is longer for his career achievements. Furthermore, he holds the honour of being an advisor of the European Commission, the European Central Bank, several banks and monetary authorities of Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

In the past, Martin has been a trade representative of the Republic of Austria in Taiwan, a member of the European Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan, Shanghai, and Hong Kong and a professor of economics and Assistant Lecturer at 4 universities.

But the success he managed so far was not easy and albeit, full of challenges which he strived to overcome regularly. Talking about the challenges he faced in his career, Dr Martin says, "The most challenging part was to build an international network spanning jurisdictions borders and business philosophies."

Dr Martin is quite active in the web three world and keeps regular track of the latest happenings in the crypto world. Earlier in June, he issued a statement slamming Ethereum and its creator Vitalik Buterin for his erratic and emotional Tweets.

Hiesboeck expressed his opinion that Ethereum Merge will not end well for the network and the price of ETH. A part of his statement read, “Ethereum rose by more than 5% to reach its intraday high above $1,930 on 30 May but fell quickly and more than comparable assets in the selloff the following two days. However, on the same day, an Ether address allegedly associated with Three Arrow Capital — the Singapore-based crypto hedge fund — sent 32,000 ETH to the FTX crypto exchange within an hour, on-chain data showed. That is after 57,000 ETH were already moved onto exchanges in May. Almost daily now, Ethereum wanders back from the cold, perhaps not to sell immediately but by sheer necessity.”