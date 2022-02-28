Indian Startup Rushkar Information Technology LLP Providing Software Development Service Across The World 

Rushkar Information Technology LLP is a start-up as Ahmedabad, India, providing Software development service in USA, UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East Countries.

We are also dealing with Microsoft technologies (ASP.Net. MVC, Net Core), BizTalk, MS Dynamics CRM, Python, JAVA and Mobile Applications (Hybrid & Native) and we have 15+ years of experience in custom software and web application development. We also have an experience in hardware integration.

Hiring a development firm with experience and specialized knowledge means you get a team of individuals with the required skill set to design and develop your application. Whether its Android development or iOS, it will have experienced developers to take over the project.

If you hire a freelancer, it’s just one individual handling all tasks. Additionally, you can’t be sure of their knowledge and expertise in the type of app you want. With one company, you get a team of developers, designers, and testers. Each of them has the knowledge and experience in their domain so that you can get a full-stack of development services.

We have accelerated our client's business via providing software services in industries like Health Care, Transportation, Logistic, Media, Oil & Gas, Education, Software Development Services offered by RushKar.

Enterprise software development, Website Design and Development, Cross Platform App development, Big Data Solution, Mobile App Development (Native iOS & Android), Cloud service (Amazon Web Server & Azure) Consulting, IOT (Raspberry pi), Python Development, JAVA, Hibernate, JAVA Spring etc, BizTalk Server Implementation and Development.

Dedication and focus is important when you hire a development agency to build an app so that you can trust the company with the task.Hiring an agency and services companies is more efficient and time-saving.

The developers’ role in the company is to build apps, which means they will dedicate all their time and devotion to completing the task whereas, the in-house IT team will have their focus spread over the various projects on their plate, nor will a freelance be as dedicated as a company.

The development agency will have the motivation to work efficiently on your app during development and after as it will help boost its portfolio.

Therefore, it’s best to hire a company to build long-term relations.

We are ready to help you get your idea developed. If your company needs to get ahead on mobile development, be sure to contact us here to see how we can help.