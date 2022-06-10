Indian Filmmaker Kartik Nishandar Depicts The Abiding Evolution Of Filmmaking With His Work

India has long been known for its dynamic film industry, and it continues to be the world's top film producer. Nonetheless, as in a number of affluent countries with mature film industries, domestic demand for films looks to be declining. As a result, the econometric analysis shows how Indian audiences are now more and more inclined toward realistic films which makes it critical to uncover the elements that make films interesting to Indian consumers. Due to the handwork of the filmmakers, audiences are now more open to Indian content than they were previously. Kartik Nishandar, through his Mumbai-based company GSEAMS (Global Sports Entertainment And Media Solutions), is one such filmmaker who is tirelessly working in the same arena.



The Amazon Original 'Bali,' directed by Vishal Furia, who had previously directed 'Chhorii,' was this exceptional artist's most recent work. The talented filmmaker has also made 600 episodes of the television show 'Nakalat Saare Ghadle.' "Every film you make should teach you something new and allow you to do something you never thought possible," Kartik said when asked what advice he would give to budding artists in the industry.



With the major USP of 'Content and Content alone' Kartik Nishandar thinks that investing in the proper content, regardless of budget or cast, will always capture the attention of the target audiences. Citing "The Kashmir Files" as an example. Kartik, as a firm believer in the adage feels "Change is the only constant and it’s inevitable", and catering to the same, he has an innate desire to remain on the lookout for what's new in the industry. Keeping up with the times, he continues to incorporate new technology, cameras, and lenses into his projects, not only refreshing his working approach but also introducing new technology, cameras, and lenses for his projects. Kartik has proved his brilliance and versatility in a variety of ways, with his success mantra being "to be ahead of the curve."



Talking about his perspective on the film-making industry, Kartik stated, “In my opinion, the value of the Indian film industry to the Indian economy cannot be overstated: in 2012, Indian movie box office receipts were $1.6 billion (McCarthy, 2014), accounting for more than half of the Indian economy's services sector. According to Fetscherin (2010), the film industry generates roughly 20% of all revenue in the Indian media and entertainment industries. Moreover, despite the great reputation of Mumbai's 'Bollywood,' film production offers beneficial spillover benefits to other local economies, particularly Chennai, where film production has long been entrenched, with films produced in four main southern Indian languages.”



He and his co-founder, Arjun Baran, are working on a range of business verticals. GSEAMS is doing tremendous work in a multitude of verticals under his supervision, including web series, films, TV production, and satellite aggregation. The studio's popularity in the HSM business is growing. GSEAMS' first online serial, 'Samantar,' was created for MX Player. GSEAMS released a show called 'Raktanchal Season 2' in February 2022, which received a lot of attention.



GSEAMS' contributions to India's content ecosystem, as well as their Pan-India approach, have been remarkable and much acclaimed. Kartik's goal for GSEAMS is to keep coming up with new concepts that will entertain and open people's minds and expand their viewpoints. Film industry rules, he claims, have resulted in a substantial shift in global consumption tendencies. As a result of the adoption of technology and the globalization of talent, the quality of content has skyrocketed. In Hindi and Marathi, Season 1 of this first web series, 'Samantar,' earned over 160 million (16 crores) views, while Season 2 received over 180 million.



His other notable work is the Hindi series 'Naxalbari,' which depicts India's Naxalite revolt. Kartik's second Hindi-language series, 'Raktaanchal Season 2,' has just started streaming on MXPlayer and is doing fairly well.















