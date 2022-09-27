India's Homegrown EDM DJ, DJ Palash, Amuses Dance Music Fans Worldwide As He Releases His Second Single 'I Don’t Care, I’m High'

Being known for his remixes and live performances, India's homegrown EDM DJ, DJ Palash, makes a comeback after 2 years as he releases his second single 'i don’t care, i'm high’ across all music streaming platforms.

The track was a successor to his first release, “Hear My Lies'' which had crossed 20,000 streams on Spotify.

“i don’t care, i’m high” combines a hypnotic groove with soulful pop vocals, making it instantly appealing to fans of both pop and electronic music. The euphoric vibes which it carries are immense yet full of melancholy which sets it apart.

Palash Upreti, widely known as DJ Palash, is an Indian DJ and Multi-genre Electronic Music Producer from Lucknow, India. He was born on 23rd July 1999, in Lucknow. Music has been his passion since childhood, as he took Piano lessons when he was 7 and five years later, in 2013, his devouring interest in music quickly evolved into an uncontrollable passion for DJing/EDM Production. In 2015, he started taking part in various national school-level music production events, always bringing glory to his school, La Martiniere College, Lucknow. A year later, he started getting booked at local events around the city where he mixed EDM, Trap, Progressive House, Psy Trance and Techno tracks along with his original tunes which eventually made the nights memorable for his audiences. Ever since then, his musical career has been propelling upwards. He has performed electronic dance music at venues throughout India, in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi NCR & Lucknow, the highest one with a footfall of 15k people in Noida.

In a conversation with the artist, he tells us about the inspiration behind his new tune, “I remember, I was going through a gloomy midnight as I was missing my mother who passed away when I was a child. I was in pain and I wanted to express how it really feels when you lose your loved one. Expressionism being the key behind my artistry, helped me bring this idea into the world for my listeners”

Furthermore, he told us, “Slap house is the future of the dance music industry and has countless possibilities for expressionism. Those days are close-by, when we would see everyone around us develop a thing for this subgenre of house music.”

Stream it here: https://djpalash.com/idcimhigh



