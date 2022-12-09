IMPT Eco-Friendly Crypto Looks Set To Explode By 50x By 2023!

The Impact Project has raised a massive $11 million in the presale of IMPT tokens in three weeks. IMPT is a native token of the Ethereum-based platform and has joined other eco-friendly tokens such as D2T, RIA, and TAMA to break presale records early after launch.

The IMPT token was purposefully created to overcome the growing controversies surrounding cryptocurrencies. Cryptos, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum, have been criticized due to the amount of carbon they emit. For example, it was estimated last year that the energy consumed in mining Bitcoin is equivalent to that consumed in Norway. The UN has raised calls to cut carbon emissions to curtail global warming. As a result, several crypto projects are coming up with an eco-friendly and efficient solution to crypto energy consumption through crypto mining.

The Impact Project is solving issues surrounding the carbon credit market

The Impact Project (IMPT.io), the parent of the IMPT token, is leveraging blockchain technology to tokenize carbon credits and save the environment. The Ethereum-based platform aims to achieve this by standing as an intermediary between selected green projects and users, which may be individuals or corporate organizations. Users can create a change by acquiring carbon credits in the form of NFTs.

The NFTs will run on the blockchain network to prevent double-spending and ensure transparency. Users can decide to burn the NFT by sending it to a null address or trading it for unique NFTs from artists. They can also accumulate IMPT tokens which they will use to purchase the carbon credits, which will go a long way in reducing carbon emissions.

IMPT Token Presale 2 Crosses the $11 million mark

IMPT token model may have been why the token presale crossed several milestones, hitting $150,000 in 24 hours and $250,000 in 48 hours. The token is above $11 million and fast-rising. IMPT is not the only eco-friendly token experiencing a bull run despite the general crypto bearish market. Tamadoge, TAMA, recorded a $19 million fund raised weeks after its presale, which is astronomical compared to the target of $2 million. The token continued to surge even after it was listed on a major exchange, OKX.

Based on the trends, IMPT will record a sustained momentum after it is listed on its first exchange. The presale round is divided into three rounds, and 60% of the coin is expected to be sold. The current stage is the second round, and the price is at $0.023 after rising from $0.018.

Investors can purchase carbon credits via the platform

IMPT token is currently the top contender for the eco-friendly token of 2022, thanks to the platform's strong business model and roadmap. The Impact Project is creating an avenue for users to purchase carbon credits as a tool to reduce emissions. The carbon credits are in the form of NFTs, and the blockchain technology will track the progress of the assets until retirement or burn.

A carbon credit is a mechanism used to measure the amount of carbon emission, and one carbon credit is equivalent to a ton of carbon dioxide. Through sales, Impact Project can link users with reputable environmental projects.

About 10,000 brands and retail stores have agreed to partner with the Impact Project and allow the platform to sell their products. Users who shop from the 2 billion products on the platform will get a sales margin in value of IMPT tokens in their account. These tokens will accumulate until it is enough to purchase carbon credits. Users can decide on the project they want to support and will use their IMPT token to purchase credit carbons. Then, they can go on to hold, burn, or trade it for an NFT on the marketplace.

The platform is leveraging blockchain technology to ensure transparency and accountability. For example, the carbon reduction industry is valued at $270 billion but faces many scam projects. IMPT.io has taken a step further by tokenizing carbon credit to enforce immutability and prevent fraud. IMPT.io has a social platform that displays the impact of users using a score. Points are awarded to individuals and companies based on their drives towards zero carbon emission.

Users will receive IMPT points when they shop, acquire carbon credits, and retire them. They will also get points for referring people. Brands will acquire points based on their sales margin and if their offline store is integrated into the platform. They will also get points for offsetting carbon footprints and retiring their carbon credits.

The Impact Project provides solutions to carbon reduction problems while adding a new use case to NFT utilities. The IMPT token is the main currency of the ecosystem, and users who hold the token will have access to exclusive features on the platform and enjoy discounts during shopping. They will also be able to vote in the DAO and participate in the decision-making process of the platform.

IMPT token has a favorable outlook, and the token will continue its astronomical upward trend till next year. The Impact Project has yet to announce any specific exchange for the token, but the process is expected to take place in Q2 2023.

D2T is an analytics platform for crypto projects

Dash 2 Trade is a social trading and crypto analytics platform. This platform aims to provide value to its users via accessible on-chain analysis, actionable trading signals, and trading tools needed to have an edge in the market. D2T is the platform's token and runs on the Ethereum blockchain in line with the ERC-20 standard.

The token offers its holders a range of opportunities, such as access to the Dash 2 Trade platform and all the features they provide. The total supply of D2T tokens is 1 billion, representing the total fixed supply. The token is at the second stage of its presale and is currently sold at $0.05.

Calvaria combines free-to-play and play-to-earn

Calvaria is a game of cards where gamers play against each other in a tournament. Each player aims to gain rewards and various upgrades by defeating their opponents. The game has incorporated the use of tokens to help create an extensive economy. This economy is not limited to attracting just players but people interested in investing and trading concerning the project.

Calvaria's main currencies are the $RIA and $eRIA tokens. They are ERC-20 tokens and are part of the project's ecosystem tokens. $eRIA token is an in-game currency and will be credited to gamers while playing the game. $RIA token helps to maintain the economic stability of the gaming system. It also confers on holders the right to participate in voting on issues related to the project's governance. The value of 1 RIA is currently $0.015, which will grow more as more users are attracted to the game.

Tamadoge: The Best Eco-friendly Meme Coin

Tamadoge is an Ethereum-based meme coin part of the doge coin community. The eco-friendly was launched weeks ago, but it has recorded a dramatic growth to the upside and has continued in this trend after it was listed on OKX. The token has entered the top 200 currencies on CoinGecko, and the platform has applied to Binance for listing.

The Tamadoge project is a metaverse that allows players to breed, trade, and battle NFT pets. It will use a play-to-earn mechanism where players can undertake quests to gather Dogepoints, and by the end of a month, winners will get TAMA tokens.

Conclusion

D2T, RIA, IMPT and TAMA tokens are solutions to controversial issues, and their surge after the presale launch shows investors' confidence in the coins. The other presale round for IMPT is coming, and the token will continue to increase in value after the token listing by 2023. So, add IMPT tokens to your crypto portfolio today and start enjoying massive gains.