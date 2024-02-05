IIT Kharagpur | Spring Fest 2024

Spring Fest 2024 lit up the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur from January 26 to 28 in a breathtaking display of art and culture. Carefully crafted by our Dedicated students, the campus was transformed into a bright tapestry of young enthusiasm for this 65th edition, which took place under the magnificent subject "Downtown Delirium–A Kaleidoscope of Urban Vision."

With the renowned title sponsorship of Boat, Spring Fest was able to stand tall, propelled by the vibrant spirit of Nomura and Timex. With the help of Coca-Cola, TATA Steel, Jharkhand Tourism, NSDC, and Uttar Pradesh Tourism, the festival was able to reach previously unheard-of heights thanks to a harmonious partnership.

More than 100 activities that crossed boundaries in dance, music, drama, fashion, literature, film, quiz, fine arts, humor, and culinary arts were featured in Spring Fest, a live canvas painted by artistic brilliance. Many self-made foreign musicians, like Aaron Bunac, Zelda Lourens, Tiago Taborda, Mr. Joker from Canada, Casem from England, and many more. At Spring Fest 2024, attendees saw a star-studded guest panel featuring Radhakrishnan Pillai, along with celebrities like Akashdeep Arora, Priya Banerjee, Rohan Khurrana, and Natasha Bhardwaj. Upon receiving a lively assembly of --- guests and participants from --- universities, it transformed into a throbbing center for up-and-coming artists.

Highlighted Competitions: The competitions embodied a celebration of quality, from the electric performances of Wildfire and Nukkad to the captivating storytelling of Shuffle and Centrifuge.

With awards totaling over 40 lakhs and featuring Mr. and Mrs. SF, Navyata, Panache, and Stash and Show, the Fashion Fest not only brought glamor but also demonstrated the skill of its competitors with prizes totaling 5.6 lakhs.

The nights came to life with the majesty of "Pronites," with every second recorded in the history of life-changing moments. The campus became a throbbing hub of music and rhythm thanks to the Anubhav Night with Mohammed Irfan, the EDM Night with RAVATOR, and the Pal Night with Salim Sulaiman, all of which left a lasting impression.

In collaboration with Boat, Spring Fest 2024 exceeded expectations, becoming a beacon of inspiration and cultural brilliance. Heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, partners, and participants for co-creating this extraordinary chapter in the legacy of Spring Fest!"

