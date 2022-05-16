IG Drones Partners With FICCI To Drive Drone Ecosystem Across India

IG Drones, under its mission to upskill 10M youth with latest drone technology, has partnered with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on May 06, 2022, which beamed a new varsity into the drone ecosystem in India. Under this MoU, both parties agreed to improve the training infrastructure of the institutes & align the industry professionals with the drone ecosystem, with the common goal of preparing the nation's future generations.

As per reports by Deloitte’ The unmanned aerial systems industry is estimated at $19.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $45.8 billion by 2025. Companies across industries are optimistic about the use of drones to perform critical activities such as medical sample delivery, infrastructure inspections, and imaging capabilities.

According to the Drone Industry Insights Report 2020, the worldwide drone industry is predicted to increase at a 13.8 percent CAGR to $42.8 billion by 2025. With the Ministry of Civil Aviation updating the Drone Rules 2021, efforts are to make India a global drone hub by 2030. By 2025, India is anticipated to be the world’s third-largest drone market, according to the results. The unmanned aerial vehicle market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% between 2020 and 2026 which further gives us an estimate of the investments from industrial conglomerates, chip companies and IT consulting firms, etc.

Today, the drone industry is one of India’s most thriving industries. Budget 2022 also placed a strong emphasis on the drone sector, launching several plans and measures to help the industry flourish. The war in Ukraine has once again highlighted the role of drones in combat. Currently, Indian forces are dependent on foreign-made drones, and that too to gather intelligence. But soon, India will have a drone that can be used in armed missions.

The Indian drone industry is expected to see a turnover of Rs 15000 crore by 2026 and the country has the chance of emerging as a global drone – manufacturing hub by 2030. The increasing use of drones is expected to generate demand for 100,000 drone pilot (operators) over the next few years, said the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya, Scindia.

“We share that the drone ecosystem is living at breakneck speed and is constantly changing based on how the systems react to change or disruption. Drones will also be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records, and spraying of insecticides and nutrients (Kisan Drones)” says Om Prakash, COO, IG Drones. The drone services industry is expected to grow to over Rs 30,000 crore the in next three years and generate over five lakh jobs.

Headquartered at Delhi, IG Drones is one of the leading Drone Enterprise solutions companies with offices across 6 locations and has executed 250+ projects across 26+ states in India partnering with multiple State Governments & 30 of the biggest PSUs & MNCs in segments like Power line, Infrastructure, Renewables, Mining, Railway, River Mapping, Agriculture, Industrial, Forest Survey, etc.

Mr. Rashmi Mohapatra, Board Member & Head of Skilling Division, IG Drones, appears to be very enthusiastic about the relationship. IG Drones seems hopeful about the collaboration with FICCI, and further added “With the increasing demand for drones in India in various fields, drone technology has become the primary key to the nation’s development”.

