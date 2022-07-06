How To Convert An Image Into A QR Code: See Its Best Uses

One of the best ways to communicate with your audience is through images. Visuals help with the retention of the message in your promotional materials like social media posts, flyers, and brochures.

Even with word-based content like blogs, there’s an accompanying image to make the overall content more interesting.

The effectiveness of putting images isn’t just a theory. According to a study by HubSpot, over 65% of people remember better when they see, compared to only 10% when they only hear the material.

The catch is, putting images can be tricky and may often backfire when done wrong.

Integrating images into a QR code can be a quick, easy, and affordable solution, especially as most promotional materials have very limited space. This opens more possibilities for innovation and engages readers in a brand-new experience.

The great news is, converting an image or a series of images into a single QR code is made simple with free QR code generator online .

How to convert images into a QR code

Different QR code generators may have different processes for converting an image into a QR code.

Make sure you go to a website that can generate a QR code with just a few simple clicks. To make it a lot easier for you, here’s the process of converting an image into a QR code.

Step 1: Go to a free online QR code generator

While you have plenty of options for a QR code generator online, you can easily visit the best free QR code generator first.

Aside from converting your images into a QR code, it can have a feature to track just how many people have scanned the code, where they scanned it, and what devices they used.

There are also plenty of other features you can do, including customizing the QR code to fit your branding standards. You can change the colors, add a logo, customize data patterns, and even include a call-to-action.

Step 2: Select the file/files for conversion

Once you're on the website, you may select the files to convert. The process is pretty straightforward: you select a file and then wait for it to upload. However, the process may vary for converting multiple images.

Converting multiple images into a QR code

If you're converting multiple images into a single QR code, do an H5 QR code solution. Again, the process may differ depending on the QR code generator online.

Generally, the process involves:

1. Click H5 QR code solution

2. Add descriptions

3. Select the slider images button to include images

Step 3: Click generate code, then save the file

Once you've selected the image or images, you can simply trigger it to generate the QR code, and then wait for the process to complete. You can save the generated code into your local storage file after you're done.

However, as mentioned, you can customize it further to better follow your branding guidelines.

Step 5: Download the QR code and put it in your ads

After you’re satisfied with the QR code, you can then download it and save it as SVG or PNG. Either way, this works well for both print and digital platforms.

For starters, the difference between these file formats are:

● PNG - Portable Network Graphics is mostly used for full-color images. It can compress files without dropping in quality.

● SVG - Scalable Vector Graphics is mostly used for two-dimensional vectors and graphics. The advantage is it supports animation without losing quality.

What are the benefits of using QR codes for images?

Some businesses may think of simply posting pictures, instead of bothering with QR codes. After all, it's simpler. However, there are plenty of benefits that come with it.

The quality of the photo is always excellent

One of the worst things with print media is losing the quality or resolution of the photo. The colors may be inaccurate, the contrast is a bit off, and the sharpness is over the roof.

By putting a QR code on your ad, you can ensure that the photo will always show just as you intended. This means the message will also come across as accurately as possible.

Change images as needed

If ever you want to release another ad, you don't have to print another one with a QR code. You simply have to edit the images embedded within the code. This is cost-effective as you don't have to reprint another ad.

The catch is, not every QR code generator software online has this functionality. As always, make sure you choose an advanced QR code generator.

QR codes are low maintenance

The thing with printed ads is, it deteriorates over time. No matter how color accurate the ad is, colors will fade due to wear and tear. With QR codes, you lessen the possibility of this happening.

Sure, QR codes on printed ads can also deteriorate. However, the information inside the code remains intact. Even if it deteriorates completely, a QR code is quite affordable to display, and it’s effective in reaching more people.

Where can you use a QR code for images?

QR codes for images can be useful for a lot of different scenarios. They gave a wide range of applications, compared to placing a full-color photo. Here are some of them.

Show infographic or instructional materials

Some instructional materials may be too long to display in small packages. Instead of fitting these descriptions written in very small fonts, simply replace them with a QR code.

Menus in restaurants and cafes

Especially amid the pandemic, QR codes for menus are efficient to prevent social interaction. By placing them on tables, customers can simply scan them and order accordingly.

Map for museums and tourist spots

Tourists can easily get lost in big museums and tourist spots. If you're in a foreign country, exploring these sites may be extra difficult because of the language barrier.

Placing QR codes in strategic locations to show maps can really help travelers.

Convert an image using a free QR code generator

If you plan on generating a QR code for images, make sure you use a free QR code generator. With plenty of features, it allows you a wide range of activities including customizing the code, adding one or more fil types, and more.



