How Rohit Tripathi Is Helping Needy People Through Udayat Foundation, A Non-Profit Organization

Rohit Tripathi is a Founder and Chairperson of Udyat Foundation, Indian non-profit based organization. He is a successful young Businessman & Entrepreneur and also a sociologist. He is from the field of Pharmaceuticals and completed his Master’s in Business Management. Udyat Foundation founded by Mr. Rohit Tripathi in 2012 with aim and 42 objectives along with focused social causes like Health, Education, Environment, Women Empowerment and Skill India, Udyat Foundation registered under Indian Trust Act, 1882, 80G/12A and Reg. with Niti Ayog. Rohit Tripathi is passionate for his philanthropic activities and for past 9 years without any outside financial support, he has been doing for poor and underprivileged people tirelessly along with his team of experts and volunteers.

Delhi Government, NGT and MCD adopted Rohit Tripathi’s unique suggestions by inducting trommel machines in Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur Landfill sites, which made his presence quite acknowledgeable & renowned in all districts of Delhi Govt. Thereafter, he has completed one of Delhi’s Govt dream project of vaccination drive of slum children of aged 15 – 17 years where 1.3 Lakhs kids were vaccinated during the period of 3 months’ record time. This made a headline in Times of India, a leading newspaper along with number of projects handover to Udyat Foundation by the Delhi Government under the objectives of Health & Women Empowerment, like to organize eye screening camps and distribution of free eye glasses funded completely by Udyat Foundation without any financial support of any Government and Private Organization.

Rohit Tripathi led Udyat Foundation organized and completed 5 Cancer Screening Camps in Delhi NCR Region with India’s leading Indian Cancer Society made a strong impact in early-stage detection of cancer screening, as early-stage detection is the only way to prevent cancer related deaths.

Udyat Foundation made special arrangements for HIV Kids of Desire Foundation by Organising expert session on mental health and soft skills and personality building exercises and celebrated Diwali 2021 and Christmas 2021 with all HIV Kids.

Rohit Tripathi led Udyat Foundation pledged to organize 25,000 eye screening individuals in 2021-22 & 2022-23 out of which 3500 already completed with various Govt. & Pvt Organizations like Delhi Govt. District Magistrates, Slum Clusters like Hari Nagar, Janakpuri, Yamuna Khadar, Geeta Colony, Bhalswa, Shalimar Bagh, Shahdara, Uttam Nagar, Dabri, Govind Puri, Delhi Women Commission, Shelter Homes, Delhi Police Family Welfare Society and upcoming projects to cover other states slum clusters, poor and underprivileged people.

Rohit Tripathi led Udyat Foundation working hard since from inception about Women Empowerment, Women Hygiene and Women Safety by giving most opportunities to women staff and volunteers to address day to day Women’s related issues including sanitary pads awareness and free distribution of Sanitary Pads to the BPL and Slum Women’s in more than 10 locations of Delhi till date along with handling of various issues related to Women’s like Legal Rights, Govt. Sponsored Schemes, Women Safety, Vaccination, Banking Schemes for the Girls and women’s, Self Help groups related Employment, Basic Education, at last make them self-independent, moreover all the projects done without any external financial help, on International Women’s Day, 8th March Udyat Foundation collaborated with TATA Power DDL and Just Events organized at Parag Jyoti School session on career counselling, Expert talk on menstrual hygiene, expert talk on balanced diet and nutrition’s, distribution of sanitary pads, prize distribution on best out of waste, Nukkad Natak on Sexual Harassment ended up with eye screening camp of school girls participated by Guest of Honour’s like D.M., Ms. Chesta Yadav, Directorate of Education, Lect. Ms. Seema Jha and

Rohit Tripathi led Udyat Foundation made considerable presence in the field of Education by enhancing Udyat Foundation Presence in other states like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh by organising multiple basic education programmes for street and slum children and distributed basic education books.

Since past 9 Years, Udyat Foundation distributing free nutritious foods to slums across Delhi NCR specially in children age group from 5 to 15 where Nutritional problems like protein energy malnutrition (PEM), anaemia and vitamin A deficiency continue to plague a large proportion of Indian children. Udyat Foundation Founder, Mr. Rohit Tripathi judiciously contributing towards poor and underprivileged slum clusters, Govt. Schools and other street vendor children’s for almost a decade without any funding or CSR Support in this noble cause towards the society and urging the established Non-Government Organizations, Social Welfare Organization, CSR Funding agencies, established Corporates, PSU’s and state and central government to join hands with Udyat Foundation to eradicate the protein energy malnutrition (PEM), anaemia and Vit. A Deficient growing children’s which is more than 25% of the total population.

Udyat Foundation for past 9 years developing a model to build Medicinal Plant structures in Delhi NCR Region by involving local stakeholder’s and other environmentalist to local RWA Associations by addressing Global Warming Issues, Climate Change, Climate Crisis, deforestations and its long term impact, save the soil and to build the network of plants or kind of jungle to overcome deteriorated air quality in Delhi day by day specially in winters which is leading to heavy chest congestions, asthma to Lung Cancer and persistent immunity issues and under the guidance of Mr. Rohit Tripathi, Founder, Udyat Foundation led a drive of 12,000 medicinal plantation 0n 24th July 2020 in north west Delhi and west Delhi by involving local public representative, Hans Raj Hans and RWA Association Presidents, local authorities, Delhi Police personnel and with volunteers to protect the environment and address the climate change and global warming issues.

Udyat Foundation widespread reach to Delhi NCR Slums clusters, Delhi Govt. not only chosen Udyat Foundation for its one of the ambitious project Vaccination drive of slum children’s of aged 15 – 17 years but also given the responsibility to execute this vaccination drive without fail which Udyat Foundation, under the guidance of Founder, Rohit Tripathi along with his team made it possible to vaccinate around 1.3 Lakhs children in 3 months’ time which is applauded by Cheshta Yadav, DM (North West), said, “Vaccination of teenag .. through schools is going on systematically.'

