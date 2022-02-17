Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
How Did Brett Malinowski Grow His Youtube Channel Over 100k Subscribers While Talking About NFTs?

The NFT content creator has been making quite a name for himself in the space, thanks to his knowledge and genuine skills.

How Did Brett Malinowski Grow His Youtube Channel Over 100k Subscribers While Talking About NFTs?
Brett Malinowski

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 6:12 pm

When we hear stories about a few individuals, especially about people from the younger brigade, quite naturally, we become more curious to know about them. Today, these young talented beings have been taking over almost all the industries they have become a part of and choose to lay their hands on. It is essential to throw light on their stories as they go ahead in inspiring greatness and innovation in their fields, motivating other budding talents vying to make their mark in their industries, and ultimately inspiring them in ways more than one. The digital financial space specifically is one, which has given birth to many such talented individuals, but a few among them make sure to create a unique niche for themselves. Among them, we got to know about a youngster named Brett Malinowski.

Wondering who is Brett Malinowski? Well, this young guy from the US saw how the Defi world boomed over the years and hence decided to be a part of it to work consistently to contribute to the industry in his own way. He honed his skills in the space, doubled his knowledge in the subject, and gradually turned from being an NFT enthusiast to an NFT influencer of sorts through the power of YouTube. Brett Malinowski is all about his passion, madness, and love for NFTs and his quest to spread the right kind of knowledge and insights in others regarding the same.

When he decided to bring his knowledge into social media, he knew where he was getting into as he was aware of how powerful the medium of YouTube is to reach maximum people across the world. His videos are about helping people confidently navigate the NFT space. Also, he thinks that NFT gaming is the most exciting innovation of his lifetime, and he shares his experiences with his audiences on Twitter as well, besides YouTube.
 

Outlook Newsletters

