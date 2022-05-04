How Club Mahindra Has Revolutionized The Holiday Culture In India In The Last 25 Years

Since our childhood, there was always that part of the year we would look forward to with intense anticipation and excitement - Holiday Season! And in all honesty, that excitement has carried on with us through the years. The thought of taking a break from the mundane of everyday life, partaking in new experiences, and exploring new horizons are just some of the reasons why vacations have grown in importance. And through these reasons, one brand has revolutionized the holiday experience and brought forth a more convenient way to discover domestic and international destinations - Club Mahindra!

About Club Mahindra

Club Mahindra was founded in 1996 and has been responsible for introducing the concept of vacation ownership to the Indian audience. In the last 25 years, the company has reinvented the holiday going experience for consumers, by introducing the holiday membership program. Today, Club Mahindra has over 250,000 members that enjoy regular holidays at 100+ resorts at both domestic and international destinations.

Vacation ownership can also be described as shared ownership, where you get to reserve a certain number of days in holiday resorts for a stipulated duration. This means, that becoming a member of Club Mahindra gets you 25 years of week-long holiday every year at great resorts across the world. This is highly preferred by families who want the convenience of simply choosing the destination where they can take their loved ones for a holiday every year and at a variety of locations. This holiday experience gives you the finest resort amenities, cuisines, and a host of activities both in-resort and around it.

The best part about this membership plan is that you don’t have to take all seven days of holidays at once. You can choose to go on multiple short holidays throughout the year as well. On the other hand, if you want to go on a longer holiday, you also have the option of utilize the days from the subsequent year into your current holiday.

Vacation Ownership Structure

The holiday membership program offered by Club Mahindra is divided into different seasons. These are colour-coded – Purple, Red, White, and Blue. Each plan has its own set of benefits and caters to a range of travel preferences, experiences they seek, the season they want to visit, accommodation types etc. Every holidaymaker is entitled to experiences and fun activities at the resort depending on the season of travel and the resort facilities. These run the gamut of experiences, from aquatic sports to treks, and from family games to assorted workshops.

Benefits Of Club Mahindra Membership

With Club Mahindra, you get a number of perks. Some of them include:

● Holidays for 25 years

● Access to 100+ international and domestic resorts

● State-of-the-art amenities

● 2000+ unique experiences

● Chance to explore a diverse variety of terrains and stay experience

These are just a few of the benefits you get with a Club Mahindra membership . You can also check out reviews by current members to learn more about the experiences in store for you.

The Bottom Line

Everyone loves to go on a holiday, but the planning process involved can get tedious. By offering the convenience of great resorts, Club Mahindra membership makes the holiday hassle free and more fun! You can learn more about Club Mahindra and its membership by visiting their website.

