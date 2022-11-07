HOD opens its new state-of-the-art diagnostic centre in Gurgaon

High-end diagnostics plays a crucial role in the early detection of diseases with a faster turnaround time. However, easy access to quality and value-priced diagnostic and pathology services has always been a concern for many in major Indian cities, especially in Delhi and NCR.

Understanding the need to provide affordable and quality diagnostics and pathology services to Indian citizens, House of Diagnostics (HOD), a renowned name in the field of diagnostics and pathology, has opened its new Diagnostic Centre in Gurgaon . HOD’s new Gurugram facility at Sector 29 is equipped with state-of-the-art modalities like 3T MRI Scan, PET CT Scan, CT Scan, Digital Mammography and a wide range of pathology tests – all available under one roof. The new facility also offers an array of Health Packages for all age groups as well.



On the inauguration of the new centre, Dr Shubham Sogani, CEO of House of Diagnostics, said, “Our newly launched facility at Gurugram Sector 29, re-iterates our commitment to provide access to high-quality diagnostic and pathology services to every Indian citizen. Our newly opened facility takes us one step closer to bring quality and value-priced services near the residents of Gurugram. The centre is staffed with highly skilled and qualified radiologist, technicians, and doctors who give extreme importance to quality and timely reporting.”



The centre is equipped with an advanced PET-CT machine by Siemens (Germany) that combines LSO crystal based high definition PET Scan with technology to enable faster turn-around-time with enhanced image quality. The facility also houses a latest high-end 3 Tesla MRI from Siemens that generates best-in-class images.

In Haryana, HOD operates more than 20+ Collection Centres and the opening of this new integrated Diagnostic Centre in Gurugram, HOD’s second integrated centre in Haryana, further solidifies the company’s presence in the state. The Gurugram centre will act as an integrated hub for all the existing blood collection centres in the vicinity.

At the newly opened Gurugram centre, strict quality systems are followed to ensure that there is compliance with standard processes. Safe diagnostic and collection practices are maintained reliable and accurate results for the patients.