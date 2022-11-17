Himanshu Shekhar And Manpreet Kaur Share How They Came Together With Their Music Label Osm Records

One cannot deny that the music scene has changed drastically in the last few years. While a lot is owed to talented music artists, there has been a rise in record labels that have become game-changer in the music industry. Giving new artists a platform and celebrating homegrown music in the truest sense, Osm Records is on the path of changing the face of India's music scene.



The key people behind bringing Osm Records to life are Himanshu Shekhar and Manpreet Kaur. Founded in 2017, the record label in less than five years has positioned itself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian music industry. Osm Records has delivered some of the biggest musical hits like 'Tom Cruise', 'Single Hai G', 'Shaqi Balma' and 'Knock Knock'. Himanshu and Manpreet's mutual love and passion for music saw the birth of Osm Records when they worked at Vipra Dialogues.



Intending to entertain the audience with music of all languages, Osm Records is leaving no stone unturned to maximise its reach in the nook and corner of the country. However, the journey behind the launch of the record label has an interesting story. Himanshu, before establishing Osm Records worked as a lawyer. However, his inclination towards writing and creating content moved him towards the music world.



On the other hand, Manpreet Kaur was already in the entertainment industry. In her spectacular career, she has worked with the finest names in the industry. Manpreet took everyone's attention when her song 'Gani' by Akhil turned out to be an insane hit. The song remains one of the chartbusters after which Kaur rose to fame as 'Gani girl'. Speaking about it, Himanshu said, "It has been a rollercoaster journey. I am glad that our love for creativity and music brought us together."



Furthermore, when asked about how Osm Records has an edge over other music labels, Manpreet stated that their focus is to bring content which is never been seen before. "We are not driven by what the market wants us to make, but instead make the content that we believe in. As an upcoming record label, we have an eye on our contemporaries, but our focus is to improve and bring a diversity of music", she said.



As they bring versatility to their songs, Osm Records is on a quest for wonderfully creating music videos. And there is no denying that Himanshu Shekhar's flair for writing and Manpreet Kaur's understanding of bringing unique content make Osm Records one of the most sought-after record labels in India. Apart from Hindi and Punjabi, the record label is aiming to bring music in different languages like Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Bangla and other languages of the South.