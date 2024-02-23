Crunchyroll Movie! Are you looking to download or watch the new Haikyuu! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Online? Haikyuu! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is available for Free Streaming 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the Crunchyroll Movies at home. Haikyuu! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump full movie streaming english sub & dub is free here! Haikyuu! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump available to stream? Is Haikyuu! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump on Crunchyroll, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found a faithful streaming option/service.

After a four-year hiatus, Haikyu!! has finally returned to our screens, though not in the way that you're probably used to!

This beloved sports anime has returned in the form of an action-packed film where two of our favorite teams, Karasuno and Nekoma, face off in the most epic volleyball matches ever. The winner gets to move on to the next stage of the championship games, while the loser has to say goodbye to the world stage that is this decisive volleyball tournament.

Hinata Shoyo, our protagonist, has learned so much since his last game against Nekoma and it's time to see if anything he's learned will be enough for his fellow members to take the game by storm.

You can see the endless grit and determination of Hinata and even more athletes in the official trailer for Haikyu!! The Movie: The Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump!

Haikyu the Movie release date

Haikyu the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump will be released in Japan on February 16, 2024. A western release date hasn’t yet been revealed, though looking at previous big names from the world of anime – such as The Boy and the Heron, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and The First Slam Dunk – does suggest that other markets and regions will have to wait around six-to-eight months for it to hit their shores.

There is also a second movie planned which will bring the story to a close. At this rate, anything before 2025 would be a pipe dream. Production I.G. remain on animating duties, while Susumu Mitsunaka will direct.

When is Haikyuu! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump releasing in the US/UK?

Instead of a final season to wrap up the story, Haikyuu! is getting a pair of movies to cover the remaining chapters of the manga. The first of those movies, Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump has a release date of February 16, 2024, in Japan. However, as of the time of writing, there are still no details about an English-language release for Haikyuu! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump.

This isn’t unusual for anime films. Often, there will be no word for weeks or even months before a subtitled or dubbed version of the movie will be announced, let alone released. With that in mind, fans will just need to be patient as they wait for the first Haikyuu! movie to come out in their region. We wouldn’t expect to see a dub announced until at least Summer 2024.

How to watch Haikyu!! 2024 movie?

As of right now, no theater in the United States has Haikyuu! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is available to watch. This is because the film just released in Japan on Feb. 16, meaning it may be some months before we see this release in not just the United States but in other countries across the globe.

Going off of the time in which other anime movies released installments in America---Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was released six months after its Japan release, and Spy × Family Code: White was released four months after its initial debut in Japan---we predict fans can expect Haikyu!! to come to their country in four to six months. But this prediction could prove to be inaccurate, as other films debut at sooner or later dates. Needless to say, the time in which this 2024 movie will be released in other countries is up to the distributor.

Once we get more information on what's to come, we'll be sure to have your back! Until then, be sure to stay tuned with Bam Smack Pow to learn more about anime coming your way, and head to Crunchyroll to stream every season of Haikyu!!.