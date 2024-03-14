Arthur the King
Mark Wahlberg stars in a movie about an incredible true story, and there are options for where to watch Arthur the King. The movie tells the remarkable true story of Swedish athlete Mikael Lindnord and the unexpected friendship formed during the 2014 Adventure Race World Championship. In real life, Mikael befriended a dog named Arthur during the race, and the canine proceeded to follow them for the remainder of the race. Arthur the King's true story is one of the reasons why there is interest in seeing the movie adaptation based on Lindnord's 2016 memoir.
The movies love dogs just as much as people do, and 2024 is bringing a new movie featuring an incredible pup in Arthur the King. The movie is actually based on a true story of a dog that formed an unbreakable bond with a team of adventure racers.
The Arthur the King movie comes from director Simon Cellan Jones (The Family Plan, which also starred Mark Wahlberg) and screenwriter Michael Brandt (3:10 to Yuma, Wanted). It marks another addition to Mark Wahlberg's movies as he plays the lead role of Michael Light. Arthur the King's cast also includes Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) as members of Michael's race team. With a star like Wahlberg attached and a heartwarming true story involved, it is up to each person to determine the best way to watch Arthur the King.
The dog movie is a movie genre dating all the way back to Rin Tin Tin, but in more recent years has seen hits in the form of Channing Tatum's Dog, The Art of Racing in the Rain and Dog Gone. So Arthur the King is joining a strong group of pup projects on the big screen that have won over audiences' hearts.
Arthur The King Release Date:
Lionsgate is behind Arthur the King, and the studio ultimately elected to give the movie an exclusive theatrical release first. This means the earliest opportunity to watch the film is with its theatrical release on March 15, 2024. Arthur the King's release comes without any major competition in its opening weekend when it comes to new releases, but it does arrive after Dune: Part Two, Kung Fu Panda 4, and other notable titles. Going to one of Arthur the King's showtimes ensures seeing the movie as soon as possible and on the biggest screens.
When Will Arthur The King Release On Streaming?
It has yet to be confirmed when Arthur the King will be released on streaming. Lionsgate tends to let six months pass between when its movies are released in theaters and when they arrive on streaming. This would mean that Arthur the King's streaming release date might be late August 2024. As for where interested viewers will be able to stream the movie, that is expected to be Peacock. Lionsgate and NBCUniversal previously agreed to a deal that makes the streaming service the first place all Lionsgate movies go for the Pay 2 window.
Where To Watch Arthur The King:
As of now, the only way to watch Arthur The King is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, February 14. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, Amazon and YouTube, or become available to stream on Paramount+.
Is Arthur The King streaming?
No, not yet. Arthur The King has only just arrived in theaters, and there are no streaming options at this time. For now, if you want to see the film, you’re going to have to see it at a movie theater.
Will Arthur The King Be On Paramount+?
Yes, Arthur The King will be on Paramount+ since it’s being distributed by Lionsgate Films. While a release date for the film has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another movie that was recently distributed by the studio. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie was released in theaters on Sept. 29 before coming to Paramount+ on Nov. 14 — about 45 days after its initial release. If Arthur The King follows the same pattern, it should be available to stream on the platform by late March 2024.
Is Arthur The King On HBO Max?
No, Arthur The King will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.
Is Arthur The King On Netflix?
No, Arthur The King will not be on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will go to Paramount+ after its theatrical run.
Is Arthur The King on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Arthur The King.’ However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months. Therefore, people must regularly look for the dark fantasy movie on Amazon Prime’s official website. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch the original show ‘Dororo.’
When Will Arthur The King Release On Digital?
Those wanting to watch Arthur the King at home will have an opportunity to do so much earlier than its streaming release. Lionsgate typically releases its movies on digital through all major PVOD platforms around three to four weeks after a theatrical release. This would put Arthur the King's digital release date in mid-April 2024, but that has yet to be confirmed. It could arrive as early as the first week of April based on the studio's history, while Arthur the King's digital release could be delayed if the movie performs well at the box office.
How to Watch Arthur The King Free Online?
Arthur the King cast
Let's be honest, the number one star of the movie is the dog that is playing Arthur, Ukai, but let's not overlook his human co-stars.
Mark Wahlberg leads the way as the pro adventure racer Michael Light who connects with Arthur. Wahlberg has been a major star for decades, with roles in classic movies like Boogie Nights, The Departed, The Fighter and The Other Guys. More recently he has starred in Father Stu, Uncharted and Me Time. He also has another 2024 movie on the way in The Family Plan.
Joining Wahlberg as part of the Arthur the King cast are Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Nathalie Emmanuel (Fast X), Ali Suliman (The Swimmers), Paul Guilfoyle (Don't Look Up) and, appearing as himself, Bear Grylls.
Disclaimer:
Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at adolphnews@gmail.com.