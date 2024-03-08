Is Kung Fu Panda 4 streaming?

Kung Fu Panda 4 is not available for streaming or home viewing at this time.

Universal Pictures is behind the movie, which means that when it does go to streaming eventually, it will likely land on Peacock first. So if you're plan is to wait until you can stream Kung Fu Panda 4, then you're going to want to make sure you’re subscribed to Peacock to make sure you can watch as soon as you can.

We'll also share details on the movie’s digital on-demand plans when they become available.

When Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Release On Streaming?

Following the theatrical debut, Universal has not announced when Kung Fu Panda 4's streaming release date is. The DreamWorks animated movie will begin streaming on Peacock once the time arrives, before moving to Netflix at a later date. Due to Universal's trends with streaming releases, it should be expected that Kung Fu Panda 4 will release on Peacock in July 2024. The studio typically gives their movies that perform well at the box office similarly long gaps between debuting in theaters and moving to streaming.

Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Be On Peacock?

Kung Fu Panda 4 will come to Peacock for the first four months of the pay TV window, then will go to Netflix for the next 10 months, before returning to Peacock for the final four.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, another Universal film, began streaming on Peacock on Oct. 20, 2023 — about four months after premiering in theaters. If Kung Fu Panda 4 follows the same trajectory, it could be available to stream on the platform by early July 2024. However, other films like Cocaine Bear only took about 45 days before they dropped on Peacock, so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Be On Netflix?

Yes, Kung Fu Panda 4 will eventually be on Netflix. While a release date has not yet been announced, the movie will join the platform four months after it premieres on Peacock. It will stream on Netflix for 10 months, before going to back to Peacock for the remaining four months of the pay TV window.

If Kung Fu Panda 4 follows the same pattern as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, it could land on Netflix by early November 2024.

Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Be On Disney+?

No, Kung Fu Panda 4 will not be on Disney+ since it will go to Peacock and Netflix following its theatrical run.

Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Be On HBO Max?

No, Kung Fu Panda 4 will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.

Is Kung Fu Panda 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

Kung Fu Panda 4 movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription. This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent the movie digitally on Amazon. However, Warner Bros. and Amazon have yet to discuss whether or not this will be the case.

Is Kung Fu Panda 4 Available On Hulu?

How to Watch Kung Fu Panda 4 Online For Free?

