The Dragon Warrior returns, as Po is back with his martial arts skills to entertain movie fans in Kung Fu Panda 4. This is the first entry in the DreamWorks animated franchise in eight years, so where and when are you going to be able to watch Kung Fu Panda 4? We have all the info you need to know about that right here.
After DreamWorks Animation capped off its sensational Kung Fu Panda trilogy back in 2016, it was unclear if we would ever see the Dragon Warrior on the big screen again. Over three films, we saw Po (voiced by Jack Black) transform from a kung fu fanatic into the heroic defender of the Valley of Peace, and later, even become the Grand Master at the Jade Palace. Fortunately, eight years later, we know that his epic journey is far from over!
Kung Fu Panda has been going strong since 2008 — and now, the Jack Black-led franchise is back with a fourth installment. Luckily, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new animated flick!
Directed by Mike Mitchell, Kung Fu Panda 4 follows Po (Black) as he tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, meaning he must find his replacement as the Dragon Warrior. Plus, he faces a new shapeshifting antagonist who threatens to re-summon the villains of his past. The film also features voiceovers from Awkwafina, Viola Davis and Bryan Cranston.
So is Kung Fu Panda 4 playing in movie theaters, and if so where? Or is it available to stream? Read on to find out just how you can watch Kung Fu Panda 4 right now.
When Is the Release Date for Kung Fu Panda 4?
In the U.S., Kung Fu Panda 4 will officially release on Friday, March 8th, 2024. For international readers, however, the release rollout for the film differs between countries. For example, the film will be released in the UK and Australia a few weeks later, on March 28th.
Is Kung Fu Panda 4 in Theaters?
Kung Fu Panda 4 will debut exclusively in theaters, so you won’t be able to stream it anywhere for now. Keep an eye on Collider for news about the film’s streaming release very soon.
Is Kung Fu Panda 4 Streaming?
No, Kung Fu Panda 4 is not available to stream at this time; its exclusive run in movie theaters is just that, exclusive. We don't have an idea at this time when Kung Fu Panda 4 may hit streaming, but we are almost certain that it'll do so first on Peacock. As a DreamWorks Animation movie, Kung Fu Panda 4 falls under the NBCUniversal company banner, so it will almost certainly arrive on their streaming service first.
Before a streaming debut though, expect Kung Fu Panda 4 to be available to rent via digital on-demand platforms.
When Is Kung Fu Panda 4 Coming To Streaming?
Kung Fu Panda 4 will eventually stream on Peacock approximately 120 days (four months) after its theatrical release — or sometime around July 6, 2024. According to a multi-year deal signed between Universal and Netflix, the movie will head to Netflix for the middle ten months and then exclusively on Peacock for the last four months.
Here’s an estimated streaming schedule for Kung Fu Panda 4.
Theatrical Release: March 8, 2024
Estimated Peacock First Release: July 6, 2024
Estimated Netflix Release: November 6, 2024
Estimated Peacock Second Release: September 6, 2025
When Is Kung Fu Panda 4 Coming To Digital?
If you don’t want to wait until July to watch Kung Fu Panda 4 on streaming, the movie will be released digitally much sooner on video-on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu.
In 2020, AMC Theaters and Universal reduced the theatrical exclusivity window to just 17 days, while recent Universal films have landed around the 20-day mark. With this in mind, you may be able to purchase or rent Kung Fu Panda 2 as early as late March or early April. Stay tuned to learn more.
Where to Watch Kung Fu Panda 4 Online:
As of now, the only way to watch Kung Fu Panda 4 is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, March 8. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube and Amazon, or becomes available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.
Will Kung Fu Panda 4 be on Peacock?
Kung Fu Panda 4 will come to Peacock for the first four months of the pay TV window, then will go to Netflix for the next 10 months, before returning to Peacock for the final four.
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, another Universal film, began streaming on Peacock on Oct. 20, 2023 — about four months after premiering in theaters. If Kung Fu Panda 4 follows the same trajectory, it could be available to stream on the platform by early July 2024. However, other films like Cocaine Bear only took about 45 days before they dropped on Peacock, so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.
Is Kung Fu Panda 4 on Netflix?
es, Kung Fu Panda 4 will eventually be on Netflix. While a release date has not yet been announced, the movie will join the platform four months after it premieres on Peacock. It will stream on Netflix for 10 months, before going to back to Peacock for the remaining four months of the pay TV window.
If Kung Fu Panda 4 follows the same pattern as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, it could land on Netflix by early November 2024.
Is Kung Fu Panda 4 On HBO Max?
No, Kung Fu Panda 4 will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.
Is Kung Fu Panda 4 on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Kung Fu Panda 4.’ However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months. Therefore, people must regularly look for the dark fantasy movie on Amazon Prime’s official website. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch the original show ‘Dororo.’
What is “Kung Fu Panda 4” about?
In addition to stopping the attempts of Viola Davis’ Chameleon to harness the power of all the great kung fu masters and morph into a really scary creature with all of their powers combined, Po is tasked by Master Shifu to find a replacement Dragon Warrior so that Po himself can elevate to Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Zhen the fox (Awkwafina) guides Po to Juniper City to take it back from The Chameleon’s clutches. The fox revisits her own past and roots while aiding Po, who sees potential in her.
Kung Fu Panda 4 Cast
Kung Fu Panda 4 was written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, and Darren Lemke. It was directed by Mike Mitchell and stars the following actors:
Jack Black as Po
Awkwafina as Zhen
Viola Davis as Chameleon
Dustin Hoffman as Shifu
Bryan Cranston as Li
Ian McShane as Tai Lung
Ke Huy Quan as Han
James Hong as Mr. Ping
Disclaimer:
Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at adolphnews@gmail.com.