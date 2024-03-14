Is Kung Fu Panda 4 Streaming?

No, Kung Fu Panda 4 is not available to stream at this time; its exclusive run in movie theaters is just that, exclusive. We don't have an idea at this time when Kung Fu Panda 4 may hit streaming, but we are almost certain that it'll do so first on Peacock. As a DreamWorks Animation movie, Kung Fu Panda 4 falls under the NBCUniversal company banner, so it will almost certainly arrive on their streaming service first.

Before a streaming debut though, expect Kung Fu Panda 4 to be available to rent via digital on-demand platforms.

When Is Kung Fu Panda 4 Coming To Streaming?

Kung Fu Panda 4 will eventually stream on Peacock approximately 120 days (four months) after its theatrical release — or sometime around July 6, 2024. According to a multi-year deal signed between Universal and Netflix, the movie will head to Netflix for the middle ten months and then exclusively on Peacock for the last four months.

Here’s an estimated streaming schedule for Kung Fu Panda 4.

Theatrical Release: March 8, 2024

Estimated Peacock First Release: July 6, 2024

Estimated Netflix Release: November 6, 2024

Estimated Peacock Second Release: September 6, 2025

When Is Kung Fu Panda 4 Coming To Digital?

If you don’t want to wait until July to watch Kung Fu Panda 4 on streaming, the movie will be released digitally much sooner on video-on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu.

In 2020, AMC Theaters and Universal reduced the theatrical exclusivity window to just 17 days, while recent Universal films have landed around the 20-day mark. With this in mind, you may be able to purchase or rent Kung Fu Panda 2 as early as late March or early April. Stay tuned to learn more.

Where to Watch Kung Fu Panda 4 Online:

As of now, the only way to watch Kung Fu Panda 4 is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, March 8. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube and Amazon, or becomes available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.

Watch Now: Kung Fu Panda 4 Movie Online Free

Will As of now, the only way to watch Kung Fu Panda 4 is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, March 8. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube and Amazon, or becomes available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.