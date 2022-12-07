Grin Health On Course To Become India’s Biggest Ergonomic Wellness Brand

Grin Health is India’s leading innovator in the field of ergonomic wellness and posture correction products. Their products are best sellers on online platforms like Amazon. With a range of “first time in India” products launching soon, Grin Health is set to become India’s pioneer company in ergonomic wellness. Their founder and Director Mr. Dharmendra Kumar is on a mission to make Grin Health India’s biggest brand in this category.

We all have heard the famous quote “health is wealth”. Yet we all fail miserably when it comes to implementing this in our lives. We follow diets, we go to gyms and parks and spend so much on healthcare treatments, yet we do not take any care of the most basic things important for our body – it’s posture.

This is where ergonomic wellness comes into picture. Mr. Dharmendra Kumar the founder and director of Grin Health speaks exclusively on this - “Ergonomic wellness supersedes even diet and nutrition in keeping the body healthy and fit. You may take the best of diets and follow the best of exercise routines but, if you do not focus on your body posture and alignment in daily tasks like working, driving or laying on bed then your body will develop ailments. Thus, the most essential aspect of keeping your body fit is to ensure it is not strained while doing daily tasks yet it is also the most neglected specially in India”.

Grin Health started with the mission to put focus on the importance of having a comfortable and well supported posture throughout the day. “Most people have to travel to their work. When they drive their car, their focus is on the road and they do not realize that their neck, shoulders and back and not supported well enough. This causes them to develop neck and back pains. Just by driving with a seat cushion that supports their neck, they can eliminate this pain and avoid problems like slip-disks and arthritis.” Mr. Dharmendra added when asked about the need of ergonomic wellness products.

Ergonomic wellness products are focused to providing the body a comfortable posture and alignments in different settings. They include neck cushions and pillows, lumbar supports, memory foam wedges and many such products designed to both comfort and provide grip to body areas that get most strained during long monotonous works.

Speaking about the research that goes in designing these products, Mr. Dharmendra said - “There is so much research that goes into developing such products. Every curve, bend and spacing has some purpose. At Grin Health we have India’s leading research team. This is why we have been the first ones to bring several products in the Indian market. Almost every product in our catalogue is first time in India.”

Just this month Grin Health has launched 3 new products in the Indian market – Sit Right Pro, SitCorrect and SitPlus which are meant for orthopedic full back and neck support. Their products are designed in a way that they are suitable to even medical use. Many hospitals and doctors prescribe their products to their patients suffering from body pains or conditions like Coccydynia.

“Our Products are suitable for people who have a sitting job. They should use our lumbar supports and seat cushions to sit comfortably for long hours and protect their back from strains and pain. Products like wedge pillow can also be used for senior citizens to provide them support while laying on bed and give them a comfortable lying position. We have something for everyone and anyone looking to eliminate any form of pain or bring comfort to their life” Mr Dharmendra said.

You can buy their products from popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and also their website www.grinhealth.com .

