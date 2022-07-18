GrabOn’s Newer Office Is Elegantly Minimalist & Modern Inspire Labs’ Breathtaking Office  

Spaciously designed and housing all the latest amenities under one rooftop,Hyderabad-based Software Company Inspire Labs’ latest office has to be one amongst the best in the city. Located in Nanakaramguda’s financial district, the new office premise was built with an aim to expand its footprints, streamline operations, and elevate workspace standards across the country.

Located on the 21st floor of One West Building, the new all-digital smart office spreads around a sprawling 45000 sq ft, offers breathtaking views with all-around glass design, features a fun emoji mood wall, houses a contemporary and a bollywood style cafe, and packs gaming and relaxation zones. All these amenities with its 8 collaboration zones, the best-in-class modern workspace, freaking bold meeting rooms, and super-impacting wall design and quotes induce best performance vibes in its working professionals, all while keeping them relaxed.

“People spend the longest time at offices, and yet most offices fail with respect to design, space, technology and amenities. For me, that’s insane. I have always believed that an office should make employees’ feel like home, induce them to give their best, offer flexibility in terms of anything and everything, while packing the best of the amenities of this modern world. While our old office space already checked all of these things, this new space makes all of that 100x better. Seeing is believing, and that’s what I would say about our new office space”, says Ashok Reddy, CEO of Inspire Labs Private Limited.

Inspire Labs is best known for its coupons-based website GrabOn .

GrabOn Office Space

GrabOn, which started as a mere vision from a living room in 2013, went on to become India’s leading coupons marketplace within just 2 years of its launch. The brand still holds onto that coveted position, even after nearly a decade of its launch. Millions of shoppers visit its website month in and month out to collectively redeem billions of coupons annually, across all the imaginable shopping categories. Having set up supremacy across the Indian subcontinent, the brand has now recently ventured into the US market with the domain name GrabOn.com, with the same aim to provide quick, hassle-free, and no BS couponing experience to the users.

Ashok Reddy, CEO, GrabOn

The company plans to leverage its new workspace to strengthen its existing verticals and also expand into new markets and new categories. “We will be expanding our workforce by as much as 50%, with a lot of vacancies to be created in sectors like AI, Sales, Marketing, Content, and others. Whether you need to start an amazing career, or elevate your existing profile, we offer the best place for everyone”, said CEO Ashok Reddy.

