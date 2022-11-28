Gelnova Hygiene Launches FreshenGo 123Wash, The New Generation Household Care Products, Bringing Innovation To Their Idea

For the very first time in India innovation has been brought into household care with the most eco-friendly detergents/disinfectants in the form of pods with a concentrated formula. This range has been made with a vision to save the environment. Jatin Thakkar & Akshay Shah are the Co-Founders of FreshenGo, they came up with the idea of producing detergent in a form of a pod out of their environmental consciousness. The packaging of the pods has been made using PVA Film which is totally water soluble and biodegradable where there is no harm to nature, the outer packaging of the box is 100% Plastic Free.

"We wanted to give back to the environment and follow our passion for make-in-India products. We came up with this very different concept of bringing pod detergents, and floor cleaner/disinfectants into the market. These pods are premeasured, zero waste, cost-effective, and single-use" requires less storage says Jatin Thakkar, Co-Founder of FreshenGo.

The normal liquid detergents used by us contain 80% water and only 20% is useful cleaning agent, hence this produces a lot of waste in the environment. The pods made by FreshenGo are made using 95% Plant Derived Active ingredients and only 5% water, Natural essential oils gives a rich aroma to the clothes.These Pods are cost-effective and with the use of just one pod, a whole load of clothes can be cleaned at the same time. " There are a lot of harmful chemicals present in everyday household cleaning liquids or soaps which in some way go back to the water bodies or soil and harm it. We here at FreshenGo give our users the best experience with no harmful chemicals that degrade our nature," says Akshay Shah, Co-founder of FreshenGo.

This technology for Household care has been introduced for the first time in India with zero waste vision with no harmful chemicals. Cost of Liquid Detergent along with Fabric Conditioner is higher compared to Detergent pods.

FreshenGo is doing wonders as a Make-in-India product where such technology has been brought to India for mass markets. Household detergents/cleaners are everyday part of our daily life and if we bring a small change there, we could surely move towards sustainable living. The future of green is when such startups come up with innovative ideas to save our environment and make history with their thought. There is a constant need to evolve every single day and progress when it comes to contributing to the environment and FreshenGo is on its way to creating history.