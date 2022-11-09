FTT Price Prediction: Will FTT Collapse? Top 6 Cryptocurrencies To Invest Instead Of FTT For 10x Gains

We've been able to estimate the future of the FTT cryptocurrency price through analysis and forecasting future price closing values over a given time period. Now let's examine the price analysis and forecast for FTT; maybe it will collapse, or it may be wiser to invest in Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT, Calvaria (RIA), and Tamadoge (TAMA) for 10x gains.



FTX Token (FTT)

Following a disclosure by the competitor Binance (BNB) exchange, FTX Token (FTT), the native token of the FTX crypto exchange, one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, is making headlines. Let's take a look and also consider some of the price forecasts for FTX Tokens that were being made as of the publication of this article, as well as trading alternatives like D2T, IMPT, RIA, and TAMA for 10x gains.

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2022

Currently, FTX Token (FTT) is ranked 26th on CoinGecko. Below is a daily time frame explanation of the FTT pricing projection for 2022.



The FTX Token (FTT) chart above showed a descending channel, sometimes referred to as a falling channel. Two parallel trend lines come together to form a descending channel. Both the upper and lower trendlines, which connect the highs and lows, are parallel downward-sloping lines. A bearish market has a trend like this.



FTT Historical Performance





FTX Token (FTT) is now trading at around $22.03. The price of FTT may eventually reach the resistance levels of $26.74, $29, and $32.39 if the pattern holds, but no accurate proof yet; it will be a wise choice to invest in D2T, IMPT, RIA, TAMA, and other cryptocurrencies in place of FTT if the trend changes because the price of FTT could drop to $22.38 if that happens.



Top 6 Cryptocurrencies For 10x Gains Instead Of FTT

Below are the top 6 cryptocurrencies that can be used instead of FTT. Keep your investment varied because these alternatives have greater potential rewards.



1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

2. IMPT

3. Calvaria (RIA)

4. Tamadog (TAMA)

5. ApeCoin (APE)

6. Stellar (XLM)



1. Dash To Trade (D2T)

To advance your cryptocurrency trading and have another option over FTT, use Dash 2 Trade (D2T). Dash 2 Trade (D2T) assists you in staying ahead of the market by giving you access to technical indicators, signals, and strong on-chain data and trading methods.



With the Dash 2 Trade (D2T) bespoke ratings system, you'll have access to the most recent social data, on-chain analytics, and presale market data.



Last but not least, the platform is developing a custom backtesting tool and social trading system that lets you automate and test your own techniques to improve results.

2. IMPT

One such cryptocurrency with the potential to outperform FTT is IMPT. IMPT.io connects users with hundreds of significant environmental projects happening worldwide to reduce carbon emissions and help the environment. Furthermore, IMPT.io collaborates with tens of thousands of the largest retail businesses that allocate a set percentage of their profit margin to environmental projects. In users' accounts, it accumulates in the form of IMPT tokens. Users continue to purchase these tokens until they amass the required carbon credits. The outcome is that users can continue doing their regular shopping while still helping the environment.



3. Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is the third cryptocurrency on the list that should be preferred to FTT. The Calvaria (RIA) project seeks to speed the adoption of cryptocurrencies by the general public through a play-to-earn battle card game. By creating a fun and playable game that will be available on both PC and mobile app stores, the objective is to provide the first practical intermediary between the "real world" and cryptocurrencies.

The presale is live now: prior to a price hike, purchase RIA with ETH or stablecoins. At launch, tokens will be available for claim.



4. Tamadoge (TAMA)

The main unit of currency in the Tamaverse, a play-to-earn (P2E) decentralized platform, is the tamadoge (TAMA). In this environment, players can build, breed, and compete with their NFT doge avatars to gain dogepoints.



Tamadoge (TAMA), the native cryptocurrency of the Tamaverse, is utilized for transaction processing, prize payouts, and purchasing NFTs. The main idea behind this coin is tamadoge pets. Each pet has the ability to be reproduced by its owner and employed in Tamaverse competitions to win TAMA tokens.



5. Apecoin (APE)

Owners of APE tokens participate in collective governance by voting on matters such as fund distribution, rule formulation, collaborations, project selection, and more.



The ApeCoin Founding promotes ecosystem expansion in its capacity as the DAO's official legal representative. The Board, a unique entity inside the Foundation, carries out the community's visions. Five people from the technology and cryptocurrency communities make up the APE Board. Each year, ApeCoin users elect new Board members.



6. Stellar (XLM)

With Stellar, you can generate, send, and exchange digital copies of any kind of currency, including dollars, pesos, bitcoin, and pretty much anything else. It has been created so that any financial system in the world can operate on the same network.



With the network's currency links, even a small business might have the strength and reach of a major multinational bank thanks to Stellar's API and SDKs, which are prepared to assist you in revolutionizing the financial sector.

Conclusion

You should invest in the six cryptocurrencies that are superior to FTT. Do your research before investing in cryptocurrency if you intend to. The top recommendation on this list is Dash 2 Trade (D2T). IMPT, Calvaria (RIA), and Tamadog (TAMA) come after it. These are our top suggestions since they're excellent entry points into the world of cryptocurrencies.