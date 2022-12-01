Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
From A Reality Show To Mainstream Television: A Journey Into The Life Of Priyanka Chandel

Meri aashiqui tumse hi fame Priyanka Chandel has carved a niche for herself in the world of entertainment. The actress who started her career as a model has been going places throughout her career span in the industry.

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 4:05 pm

Priyanka ventured into this world of glitz and glamour as a model. After featuring in quite some popular advertisements, the actress went ahead to be a part of MTV’s popular show Splitsvilla. With her stint in splitsvilla, Priyanka also decided to explore the world of vlogging and social media influencing. It was through one of her YouTube videos that the actress landed herself a role in Balaji telefilms’s popular show ‘Meri aashiqui tumse hi.’ Even after the show came to an end, Priyanka has been a part of quite some popular television shows like Dream girl, Meri hanikarak biwi, Pyaar tune Kya kiya and a lot more.

The actress is extremely grateful for her stint in the industry and states that when it comes to work, she has been lucky as she has never had to stand in ques for finding work. The actress also states that being an actor and being a part of the entertainment industry was never her plan, but looks like Priyanka was destined to touch the stars.

The actress has a strong social media presence too and enjoys a whopping following across various social media platforms.

