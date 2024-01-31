Is Adult Friend Finder one of the sites similar to platforms offering personal ads? Well, it’s a bit different, but it’s ideal for casual dating. For now, this is one of the largest dating apps you can find, and it has more than 80 million users. There are some free services you can benefit from, but it’s known for its exclusive services, and starting price is $10 a month. It’s not one of the cheapest online dating platforms where you can date charming singles, yet this dating app is worth every cent.