Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Flamboyant Life Of White Singham, Deepak Pandit, The Badass Officer Of Mumbai Customs, Shapes Into A Book.

Sheetal, being the niece, has grown around him and has access to his personal stories which the authors say are no less than chunks from Hindi films.

Deepak Pandit -

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 6:23 pm

The Mumbai Customs department, which has stayed comparatively untapped in mainstream media, comes into the spotlight. Life of Deepak Pandit, assistant commissioner of Mumbai Customs and now GST, gets translated into a biography, titled WHITE - The man beyond the uniform, by authors Sheetal Bhan, a TedEx Speaker and writer along with Aamir Bengali, an upcoming Hindi Film Industry screenwriter. Sheetal, is also the niece of Deepak Pandit who will keep the heart of the book pulsating.


The authors have been highly inspired by the fascinating journey of Deepak Pandit’s life. Sheetal, being the niece, has grown around him and has access to his personal stories which the authors say are no less than chunks from Hindi films. Aamir, on the other hand, expresses his captivation towards the White Singham’s heroic and heart warming stories as a doting father & cricketer and as an official of the customs department.


When asked about the most remarkable episode of Deepak Pandit’s life, Sheetal expressed fondly, “considering all that I have discovered while writing this book, I wouldn't be surprised if the ‘most remarkable’ is yet to come. I don’t know if I could pin point an episode, I think Aamir is the better person to answer that. But for me, the most remarkable things about Dippy mama are his journey of growth and evolution as a person!” Adding with a smile, Aamir said, “One of my favourite episodes of his life is when he was in conversation with a beautiful lady from a gulf country who seemed like in distress at Mumbai international airport. While a few junior officers found her innocent, Deepak sir had the knack of identifying her misdoings just by her walk. When she was frisked at the behest of Deepak sir, she was found guilty of smuggling gold in her stilettos.”


Deepak Pandit’s life history has been no less than a Bollywood film, said the authors. When asked about one element that made Deepak Pandit a striking personality, Aamir said, “I have been in awe with his facial communication which can convey the most intense message with the slightest of expression. His eyes can impart a sense of security to his loved ones and the same eyes can tear apart someone with ill intentions.”


The book will be covering a vast assortment of topics. “Cricket, an undetachable part of Deepak sir’s life will have a separate chapter. From selling sarees in Jammu to be able to play Ranji Trophy for J&K to becoming the selector of the junior Indian team that beat Pakistan at lords in the world cup, Deepak sir has seen it all with the red ball,” says Aamir. Authors will also be mentioning about underworld threats to the virtuous officer and his crazy, oxytocin boosting love story.


The trailer of the book includes quotes in praise of Deepak Pandit, by legendary Indian cricketers, like Chetan Sharma, Praveen Amre, Maninder Singh and many more along with a couple of senior most officials of the CBEC, a department under the Ministry of Finance.


“Deepak is a highly resourceful officer with proper knowledge of law and procedure. It is a pleasure to work with an officer like him”
- John Joseph
Special Secretary to Govt of India and Member (Retd) CBIC


“A great fighter who we called a swing master for his huge in swingers and an aggressive cricketer.”
- Chetan Sharma
(Chairman, Selection committee, Indian Cricket Team   and Former Indian Cricketer)


The writer’s have mentioned, without disclosing any names that they have begun to receive offers from the Hindi Film industry to buy the rights and make a biopic on Mr Deepak Pandit. “No decision has been taken on the rights for a biopic. We are for now only focusing on saying a story with complete honesty”, says Aamir.


Film production company Wild Buffaloes Entertainment came on board as the creative and digital partners to create a trailer of the book.


The book will soon hit the racks.


 

