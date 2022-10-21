EXGOLAND: The Metaverse Built To Make An Impact On Your Business

Dubai has entered the metaverse space, becoming one of the countries working on implementing and promoting the technology. After China, Dubai launched its Metaverse Strategy to generate $4 billion and generate 40,000 jobs in the industry. With this strategy, Dubai has set its target to become one of the biggest metaverse hubs in the world.

How Dubai Plans to Impact Businesses with the Metaverse?

With its Metaverse Strategy, Dubai is creating a pro-business environment allowing them to set up operations in the metaverse. As a part of its strategy, Dubai will provide businesses with infrastructure, policies, and regulations to help them quickly adapt to the new technology.

Businesses in the tourism, education, retail, real estate, and government sectors are at the crosshairs of the new strategy's central policy. Furthermore, the government and authority looking after the implementation have also unveiled a new metric, gross metaverse product.

This is done to focus on the importance of the metaverse technology and ensure it becomes a significant contributor to the future economy. The Minister of State, Omar Al Olama, says, "Gross metaverse products will be able to create billions of dollars in returns from Dubai without people being physically in the emirate but experiencing it in the metaverse."

In every sector, respective authorities and bodies will be created to help businesses in that industry enter the metaverse space quickly. This will benefit the company owners and entrepreneurs as they will get hand-holding support to set up their operations.

Even better, the Ministry of Economy is setting up its office in the metaverse. This service location will offer a whole experience to people in the digital world. This service location has an auditorium; it can hold conferences, meetings, contract negotiations, etc. The entire experience is customized to imitate the physical world experiences.

EXGOLAND is Creating a Replica of Dubai in the Metaverse

EXGOLAND is a metaverse-based ecosystem offering businesses the right platform and opportunities to set, build, run, and operate businesses inside the digital world. Their map resembles the territorial aspects of Dubai's landscape. This is the first metaverse in the MENA region boasting a wide range of features and functions.

The entire accessible landscape in the EXGOLAND is represented by a 2D map having 50,000 pieces of land. The three different land sizes include;

16 x 16

32 x 32

64 x 64

Business owners and entrepreneurs can buy these plots with EXGO tokens or credit cards. They can build and operate stores and provide services from these stores. The land for the store can also be minted.

Furthermore, the business-friendly features include low-transaction fees and land combination. These features allow business owners to set up their operations at lower costs. They can also have duplicate avatars in the metaverse representing their authentic selves.

Businesses can also set up games and hold events for entertainment and advertisement. For example, the fun gathering concerts inside the metaverse can help them attract audiences.

With the land business owners have bought, they can generate rent and earn royalties. Overall, all the features and functions inside the EXGOLAND are meant to benefit business owners and streamline their entry into the metaverse space. In addition, EXGOLAND is accessible to everyone as it can be accessed from iOS and Android devices.

Built with immersive graphics and intuitive interfaces, EXGOLAND aims to make the business transition to the metaverse easier.