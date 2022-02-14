Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Everse Capital to become a distinguished Venture Capital Firm for Blockchain and Web3.0 Start ups

Everse Capital, a leading VC firm has actively been part of this revolution by incubating various startup projects for Web3.0. With a portfolio of 200+ companies and a recent investment of $30 million, the firm has enabled itself to become one of the prominent leaders in venture capital investment.

Everse Capital

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 3:38 pm

Cryptocurrency is an undeniable category for innovation, decentralization and permissionless transactions. These forms of services have garnered interest not only from speculative market makers but also to capital investors eyeing the opportunity to be part of the ever-growing space.

Everse Capital, a leading VC firm has actively been part of this revolution by incubating various startup projects for Web3.0. With a portfolio of 200+ companies and a recent investment of $30 million, the firm has enabled itself to become one of the prominent leaders in venture capital investment. Further, Everse Capital proactively helps and nurtures early-stage companies from ideation to complete go-to-market success.

According to a recent study by Chain Broker, Everse Capital garnered a substantial return of +2821% in the year 2021 with projects such as Chumbi Valley, Wilder Worlds, Star Atlas, Victoria VR and Cryowar each holding a strong position in the market.

For their venture motive, Everse Capital says, "We prioritize the value of the ‘Entrepreneur’ and lend our earnest support on Web3, NFT, Metaverse or Gaming. We’ve backed successful projects which resulted in excellent returns and have built one of the strongest grass roots networks in the crypto sphere. We bolster our portfolio companies with our drive to consistently grow our services as a venture capital firm and become the foundational partner in their journey”.

Outlook Spotlight
