Entrepreneur Karan Ahluwalia Bridges The Gap Between Hospitality And Tech Industries With The Launch Of ‘Sort It’

Technology is blooming day by day and so is the hospitality industry. What could be better than a perfect amalgamation of both these? Delhi-based entrepreneur and a UK Master’s degree holder, Karan Ahluwalia envisioned this and is soon going to launch his app Sort It. Which literally bridges gap between the hospitality sector and technology. Looking at the market condition, Sort It is an application that will assist people to consume food safely. There are so many food-based allergies and if not taken proper care can be fatal too. Passing all the tests, this app will soon hit the market, making it available for all.

Speaking of one it’s kind type of a new venture, Karan says, “I believe in identifying the reason why something is the way it is because only then can one easily facilitate benefits around it. This is what according to me is an ideal entrepreneurial mindset that definitely opens windows of opportunities for exponential growth in the industry.”

Apart from being an entrepreneurial virtuoso, Karan understood his interest blockchain technology and decided to start investing in cryptocurrencies to learn more about the ecosystem. His determination is applause worthy and that’s how he is able to do what he has done. He enjoys new adventure and learn while growing . With passion and compassion, Karan is trying his best to ease societal pressures and provide people with innovation.