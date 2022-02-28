Ecoworld 30: Changing The Face Of IT Parks In Bengaluru 

Covid-19 brought in unprecedented changes, including the way one works and collaborates. Companies are now beginning to reimagine their work and the role offices play in creating safe, productive, and enjoyable jobs and lives for employees. Remote working, with its benefits, does have its own share of challenges, like the lack of peer learning and inconsistent collaboration, among others, necessitating a need for in-person work gathering. On the other hand, office working has shown a marked impact on increased productivity, collaboration, and mentoring that goes a long way in making work and life purposeful. One of the major contributors to an engaging work environment is a comfortable workspace and a diverse group of individuals who help exchange ideas and growth.

Ecoworld 30, a modern workplace, is designed thoughtfully to capture a fresh aspect of workplace culture with its focus on the safety and wellbeing of its occupants. The cutting-edge tech park has been tailor-made with immersive spaces equipped with smart technology where people would want to spend their time. The 12 million sq. ft lakefront property incorporates natural elements into the workplace, providing a more stimulating experience with the right balance of landscaped outdoor areas and indoor spaces. Natural light, fresh air, water bodies, and greenery go a long way to helping reduce stress, improve productivity, and boost immunity. These natural elements also help increase a sense of well-being among employees.

Ecoworld 30 is designed in stark contrast to traditional workplaces that help people find the best spot for their work needs and personalities. The tech park focuses on providing a wide variety of amenities for its diverse group of occupants. These meet day-to-day lifestyle needs, from an indoor wellness space and a fully equipped gym to shopping, to destination F & B and entertainment experiences that one can find under one roof at Ecoworld.

