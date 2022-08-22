Earn 75% Cashback On Proprivex; Strengthen Your Portfolio With Tron and Dogecoin

Having a good portfolio is one way to withstand crypto volatility. While this may not be a guarantee to survive adverse crypto situations like 2017, 2020, and 2022, a good portfolio helps you to keep track of your investments and know which crypto is due for shorting, and those okay to hodl.

Choosing good cryptocurrencies to strengthen your portfolio is quite complicated considering the variety of crypto assets in the market — over 20,000 across more than 13 blockchains. You could get lost keeping track of many top-performing cryptocurrencies which is what Proprivex seeks to limit through its offering.

This article presents you with Proprivex Token (PPX) — a new DeFi token powering the Proprivex ecosystem. It also highlights Tron and DOGE as some of the trending cryptocurrencies that could strengthen your portfolio.

Why Tron Could Fit Into Your Portfolio https://tron.network/

Tron (TRX) is one of the top-performing blockchains. Between 2021 and 2022, Tron boasted more than 1 million wallet addresses. Its transition to a full community-driven blockchain (known as TronDAO) was a strategic move to keep the Tron Ecosystem dynamic and evolving.

Tron was created to bring decentralisation to the social network and internet space, which has caused the blockchain network to gain momentum since its launch in 2018. Tron has also been a preferred option for DeFi developers and crypto traders because of its low fee structure along with its fast block finality rate. This has kept the $TRX token (Tron native cryptocurrency) afloat or rather, hitting greater heights in the market.

Dogecoin, The Meme Coin Leader

Despite campaigns and criticisms against Dogecoin (DOGE), it remains an established cryptocurrency due to pioneering the concept of meme tokens in the market. Many critics believe DOGE’s influence in the meme token league is a result of the massive influencer marketing tactics it gets from institutions and individuals across the globe. For example, entrepreneur Elon Musk has had a significant effect on Dogecoin since he publicly endorsed the coin in 202, causing its value and popularity to rapidly rise.

DOGE is a cryptocurrency you do not want to take your eyes off considering how robust its price changes could be. However, one may have to trade [thread] with caution because meme tokens are extremely vulnerable to market sentiments.

Proprivex Token (PPX)

Proprivex Token (PPX) is a new addition to the DeFi token league. It is the native utility and exchange token of the Proprivex ecosystem. This ecosystem comprises features such as spot and OTC crypto trading, NFT minting, auctioning, lending, borrowing, and liquidity mining.

PPX will be pivotal in running the ecosystem to the core while incentivising the Proprivex to suit the demands of traders and enthusiasts. You must have the $PPX token to participate in liquidity mining, staking, or DAO governance protocols.

To buy the PPX token, all you need to do is participate in Proprivex’s live presale. If, however, you do not join the live presale until the deadline, you buy $PPX in a DEX after it must have been listed.

The presale stage comes with many incentives and rewards. For instance, you have 75% cashback when you purchase more $PPX tokens using any of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. So if you are looking for a cryptocurrency that has low risk and provides multiple enticing rewards, look no further than the Proprivex Token.

See more on Proprivex Token (PPX):