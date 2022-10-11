Dogecoin Price Prediction - See How Cryptocurrencies Like Impt.Io Are Proving Doubters Wrong

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a popular meme coin that was well known to cause serious controversies in the crypto space last year after showing a series of bullish trends that could be linked to Elon Musk's positive influence on the coin. Currently, DOGE is selling at a price that is nothing compared to its all-time highs, and this has been a major concern for DOGE holders, considering the fact that DOGE's all-time high sales skyrocketed by a staggering 18,150% to reach the $0.73 price mark.

DOGE price fluctuation and volatility have led to massive token sell-offs among crypto investors. Amidst the massive sell-off episodes, TAMA and IMPT coin holders seem unperturbed as they continue to hold on to their tokens which are set to become major hits in the crypto market.

Dogecoin Price Prediction

Dogecoin maximum and minimum price predictions, as obtained from crypto experts and analysts, are contained in the table below.

With a market cap of $8,503,091,735, DOGE tokens In the past 24 hours have witnessed a market price low of 3.06%. Last week oversaw DOGE tokens enjoyed an upward trend that saw it rise by 2.7%. The fluctuation pattern displayed above has a lot to say about the tokens' volatility and unpredicted market trends.

Judging from the price predictions contained in the table, it is safe to say that DOGE is highly unlikely to be a suitable investment for either a long or short-term holding. In light of this, looking out for suitable alternatives in cryptocurrencies like Tamadoge and Impt.io will be a step in the right direction for any profit-loving crypto investor.

How Tamadoge is proving to become a cryptocurrency that will take the crypto market by storm

Tamadoge is currently the most trending meme coin. It is a play-to-earn gaming platform. Its token serves as a deflationary asset with a high utility which makes the token very much likely to increase value over time following increased token demands.

Following the conclusion of TAMA's impressive and rapid presales sell-off that raised a remarkably set target of 19,000,000 USD, TAMA tokens have been enjoying listings on multiple CEX and DEX platforms that include OKX, LBank, MEXC, BKEX, and cOinsbit. TAMA's listing on cOinsbit is its latest CEX listing that went live today. In addition, Tamadoge's ultra-rare Non-Fungible-Token (NFT) is currently selling on a 7 days auction basis. Enthusiasts can head on to Opensea to purchase Their NFTs.

Impt.io is rapidly growing with an impressive presale that is attracting more users to the platform

Impt.io is one of the latest cryptocurrencies that is unique with its idea of becoming a green cryptocurrency that hopes to offset carbon footprints. This is a move that seeks to help the planet get rid of poisonous greenhouse gases. IMPT, the platform's native token, is the key to all the features of the Impt.io platform. With IMPT tokens, you can make payments on the Impt.io carbon marketplace, unlock advanced features of the platform, and receive discounts on paid fees.

IMPT token presale is currently live and selling at the rate of $0.018. So far, the platform has been able to realize a remarkable 1,500,000 USD in just 4 days of kicking off its presales. Get yourself identified with this green crypto project before its phase 2 presale kicks off to save yourself from spending an extra $0.005 in exchange for a single IMPT token. You can get the full information about IMPT tokens presales on NEWSBTC.

Where does Dogecoin lie in comparison with Tamadoge and Impt.io

From the predictions and market trends of Dogecoin, the token hasn't lived up to expectations, having failed to capitalize on the fame it was enjoying as a result of Elon Musk's influence. On the other hand, Tamadoge and Impt.io are both doing well enough to be regarded as potential investment options for both long and short-term investment options.

Conclusion

Tamadoge and Impt.io have continued to show strong indications of becoming the next big projects that will ever grace the crypto world. Getting into any of these projects ahead of other cryptocurrency projects like Dogecoin will be a decision you will always remember because of its tremendous profit returns.



