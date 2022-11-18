DOGE And SHIB Are The Past- Check These New Promising Coins For 100x Returns

As the first-ever meme coin to hit the market, Dogecoin has long been considered one of the most popular for investors. It was also the first "dog" coin as well, with many others following in its tracks.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been battling it out with Dogecoin in the crypto marketplace, trying to overcome Dogecoin as the leader of all meme coins. SHIB has made a lot of progress in that regard as of late, with many people believing that it was ready to take over and become the top mem coin on the market.

But, despite all the attention that these two meme coins get, the marketplace doesn't believe the future is particularly bright for either.

This creates a prime opportunity for another meme coin to break into the market and replace Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. In fact, Tamadoge (TAMA) is doing just that.

Tamadoge is already taking the meme coin market by storm and is primed to become one of the top cryptos in its category on the market. We’ll discuss TAMA below, as well as three other impressive new crypto projects, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) , IMPT and Calvaria (RIA).

Price Prediction for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Isn't So Good

Even though it's considered the top meme coin, there isn't a lot of positive outlook for Dogecoin over the next few years. The price of the coin by the end of the year is expected to hit about $0.078. By the end of 2023, the projection is for it to reach $0.11, while many think it could increase to $0.24 by 2025.

If all that comes true, that would represent a 208% increase in value by the end of 2025.

A similar prediction is out there for Shiba Inu as well. The price prediction for SHIB has it increasing in value by about 322% by the end of 2025.

While both of those projections would be considered solid in many investment circles, they aren't that great for crypto. One of the main reasons is there is such volatility in the marketplace that predictions like this often don't hold true.

The major exception to that thinking is when a crypto comes along that creates an inclusive environment that is able to consistently stave off the volatility that many coins experience regularly.

Luckily, Tamadoge is that new meme coin. Because of the way it's designed, and the approach it's taking to the market, there are many real-world use cases for TAMA overtaking both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in the meme coin market.

Why TAMA is Primed to Be the Meme Coin Leader

Many meme coins claim that they are going to be the leader of the pack, eventually overcome long-time stalwarts such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. But, Tamadoge isn't just touting those words; it is hitting the ground running and showing that it's realistic.

TAMA had a great run during the Beta sale and blew through its Presales as well. In other words, people took notice of what Tamadoge was doing and instantly bought into it.

Tamadoge is primed to take over as the new meme coin leader because of the different approach it's taking to the marketplace. It's combining the Play-to-Earn (P2E) and NFT markets, which builds consistent value over time.

Users are able to train and breed their Doges, much like people of the 1990s did with their pet Tamagotchis. They can take them onto the metaverse (known as the Tamaverse here) where they can play with other friends as well as battle out their NFTs to see how high they can climb on the leaderboard.

The fact that users are incentivized to continue using and building their NFTs in the P2E environment is why Tamadoge is able to stave off the volatility that many other meme coins aren't -- and why its future is looking so bright.

Dash 2 Trade is a Great New Crypto Trading Platform

Dash 2 Trade is a great new crypto trading platform that’s helping investors make smarter, more informed decisions. The platform provides data, insights and trading signals that until now had not been available in any form for crypto investors.

D2T allows users to connect with each other, learn tips and tricks from what others have done, and then implement some tactics into their own overall strategy.

They can then back-test the new strategies so they can work out any of the kinks.

One of the best aspects of D2T is the fact that it provides social signals, allowing people to follow what’s being talked about online about new crypto projects.

Adding legitimacy to Dash 2 Trade is the fact that LBank has announced that it will list the D2T token for exchange after all presale stages are over.

So, if you want to get the best returns from Dash 2 Trade, act now, as it’s more than halfway sold out of Presale Stage 3 tokens.

IMPT is Making Carbon Credits Easier

Carbon offset credits are a major part allowing the world achieve the ambitious emissions reduction goals that many countries have set. IMPT is making that a whole lot easier, as it’s bringing the carbon offset market to the blockchain.

In doing so, it’s decentralizing the process, making it transparent and preventing against double counting and fraud. Individuals, companies, organizations and even governments can buy, sell or retire carbon credits right on the platform.

Individuals can even reduce their carbon footprint just by making purchases at one of the thousands of international brand partners that IMPT has. All of these brands have committed to financially supporting eco-friendly projects around the world that have been vetted by IMPT.

IMPT is now halfway through its Presale Stage 2, with another price increase set for the next stage.

Calvaria Bringing a New Look to P2E Gaming

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a great new battle card game that’s burst onto the scene recently. In addition to being a great new P2E game, it’s also offering a free-to-play version that allows people who aren’t familiar with crypto investing a chance to learn all about it.

People can play the free version and learn about P2E as they play along. It’s a great hands-on way to learn that’s becoming very effective. This unique approach is building a stable base of new and engaged players who are likely to invest and stay in for the long haul. This, then, increases the value of Calvaria and its utility token, $RIA.

Calvaria is already 79% sold out of available tokens in Presale Stage 4, so there’s no better time to invest than now.

RobotEra Allowing People to Build a Whole Universe

RobotEra (TORO) is an exciting new crypto project that’s creating amazing opportunities for the creation of NFT communities. Users can become robots and participate in the creation of an entire world. They’ll be able to use resources from the land and then manage their own land, build robot companions and invite others to enjoy.

There are massive opportunities for huge NFT communities around things such as theme parks, concerts and museums, for instance. RobotEra is providing people with the opportunity to express themselves through immersive creativity, and to get others to join as well.

RobotEra is about to launch its token pre-sale, so get in now before the price skyrockets.

Act Now Before It's Too Late

As mentioned, Tamadoge is already through with very successful Beta sales and Presales, and is now available for purchase on the OKX exchange, on both its centralized and decentralized platforms. There's no better time to buy TAMA, which is primed to overtake both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in the meme coin market.

In addition to TAMA, the four new great crypto projects of Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria and RobotEra are all set to bring massive returns for their investors.