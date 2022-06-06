DJ Shad India Has Come A Long Way To Mark His Name In The Music Industry

His remixes are making a significant impact on the crowd that made him famous.

DJs have aided in delivering fantastic melodies to music fans worldwide as they work their magic with their fingertips on disc brakes. Shardul Patil, professionally known as DJ Shad India, is an Indian-based DJ born and raised in Pune.

Speaking of Music, DJ Shad India always wanted to do something unique in his music field that could help him stand out in the Music industry. He started his career at the age of 8 years; his dad was against him being a DJ, but his mom stood with him and supported him throughout his career. He created a local band base by remixing Bollywood songs he shared among his DJ friends. He mastered his skills over the years.

He started his unique style of remixes known as “Bounce Mix.”As this “Bounce Mix” concept was amazing, it got so viral today that his music is hitting all the significant nightclubs globally. Not only in nightclubs, but also in a music show called House Party On “MTV Beats” & National Radio Stations like Radio Mirchi, Radio One, Red FM, and International Radio Stations like Gener Asian Radio & BBC Asian Radio which helped him get inquiries to perform outside Pune.

He has many song releases such as Spaceship, Crank it up, The Punch, Tangle, Blackjack, and Walk Away.DJ Aqeel inspires him greatly as he has contributed a lot to the Bollywood industry by remixing all the evergreen songs. He is one of the finest Bollywood DJs & ,usic producers in the music industry today.

His hard work, commitment, and readiness to put in the profession have finally helped him succeed in this industry. Get connected to him on Instagram @djshadindia .