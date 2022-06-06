Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

DJ Shad India Has Come A Long Way To Mark His Name In The Music Industry

Speaking of Music, DJ Shad India always wanted to do something unique in his music field that could help him stand out in the Music industry. He started his unique style of remixes known as 'Bounce Mix'.

DJ Shad India Has Come A Long Way To Mark His Name In The Music Industry
DJ Shad India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 3:12 pm

His remixes are making a significant impact on the crowd that made him famous.

DJs have aided in delivering fantastic melodies to music fans worldwide as they work their magic with their fingertips on disc brakes. Shardul Patil, professionally known as DJ Shad India, is an Indian-based DJ born and raised in Pune. 

Speaking of Music, DJ Shad India always wanted to do something unique in his music field that could help him stand out in the Music industry. He started his career at the age of 8 years; his dad was against him being a DJ, but his mom stood with him and supported him throughout his career. He created a local band base by remixing Bollywood songs he shared among his DJ friends. He mastered his skills over the years.

Related stories

CFTI Joins Hands With The Soi Foundation To Distribute Bicycles To Underprivileged Female Students

Planning To Study Abroad? Check Out This List

He started his unique style of remixes known as “Bounce Mix.”As this “Bounce Mix” concept was amazing, it got so viral today that his music is hitting all the significant nightclubs globally. Not only in nightclubs, but also in a music show called House Party On “MTV Beats” & National Radio Stations like Radio Mirchi, Radio One, Red FM, and International Radio Stations like Gener Asian Radio & BBC Asian Radio which helped him get inquiries to perform outside Pune.

He has many song releases such as Spaceship, Crank it up, The Punch, Tangle, Blackjack, and Walk Away.DJ Aqeel inspires him greatly as he has contributed a lot to the Bollywood industry by remixing all the evergreen songs. He is one of the finest Bollywood DJs & ,usic producers in the music industry today.

His hard work, commitment, and readiness to put in the profession have finally helped him succeed in this industry. Get connected to him on Instagram @djshadindia .

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight DJ Shad India DJ Music Industry Music Mixes Nightclub MTV Show
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: 3 Accused Arrested Including TRS Leader's Son, Case Filed Under POCSO Act

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: 3 Accused Arrested Including TRS Leader's Son, Case Filed Under POCSO Act