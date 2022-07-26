DJ Benz Reveals Details About His Upcoming Projects And Future Goals

As and when we start ascending the ladders of a successful life, the steps keep increasing. Do you know why? It's because we keep adding new and bigger goals to our lives. Speaking of which, the well-known DJ Benz aka Benson Coutinho has added a few more rungs to his ladder. This skilful man is known for his mastery of spinning moods and, of course, the music at different events.



A party is incomplete without a DJ, and it is highly vibrant with DJs like Benz. Performing for years, he has already delivered some stunning shows and has crafted countless unforgettable nights. But what does DJ Benz have to offer in the future? Well, he has shared something with you that you will be delighted to read.

DJ Benz revealed that he has multiple projects looming over the horizon which he will soon unveil to us. The artist is also working towards releasing his new music, and we are already very excited about it. Aren't you? Benz says, "I have spent my years listening to remixed songs and spinning songs that are already famous. But now, I want to create something of my own unique and fresh."

Sharing more about his plans, DJ Benz says, "I also want to take my gigs on international platforms and events. No doubt I have shared the stage with the best artists and musicians in the world, but this is not yet enough for me. I want to create a greater experience for the audience and make them remember my name for years."

DJ Benz has already performed at the most loved and celebrated festivals like Supersonic and Sunburn. But he also wishes to perform at Tomorrowland. Of course, who doesn't want to? That is "the best" music spree for every partygoer.

Hailing from Goa, India, DJ Benz has already performed with renowned names like Kshmr, Armin Van Burren, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Don Diablo, Fedde Le Grand, Tujamo, Danny Avila, Alan Walker, Axwell, Henry Fong, Matisse & Sadko, Ankytrixx, Arjun Vagle, Kohra, Lost Stories and many more.

We wish DJ Benz all the best in his endeavours and hope to see him creating more music and taking his work to new heights.

