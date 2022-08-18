Discovery India announces auditions for Discovery School Super League Season 5 in a new avatar

Discovery Channel India-country’s leading infotainment channel has today announced the fifth season kick-off for its one of India’s largest and highly anticipated quiz shows- Discovery School Super League .

The latest season has commenced ground operations of the National level school quiz. With the motto ‘Seekh ke Samjho, samajh ke jeeto’, it targets 10 million students across 2000+ cities in a new hybrid format.

● The critical thinking, aptitude and general knowledge based India’s biggest school quiz will debut with a hybrid model to take education and entertainment to every school and home, targeting 10 million students across 2000+ cities

● Season 5 focuses on promoting healthy competition and encouraging innovation in education.

Building on the phenomenal success of Discovery School Super League in Season 4, Discovery Channel in partnership with BYJU’S, India’s largest ed-tech company and school learning app to host the quiz. The critical thinking, aptitude and general knowledge quiz will provide students with a unique platform to compete at the National level and win accolades for themselves and their school. It aims to foster healthy competition among students and impart knowledge to them in an engaging manner.

“The warmth and scale of response which Discovery School Super League has received are unbelievable and gratifying. Students and schools wait all year long for DSSL which is a feat in itself and inspires us to come back with new innovations each season. We at Discovery believe that learning and entertainment can go hand in hand if delivered through innovative and engaging formats.” said Tanaz Mehta, Head of Ad Sales, South Asia- Warner Bros. Discovery

As the competition commences ground operations, students can participate in the preliminary round in their schools free of cost. All participants irrespective of winning or losing will receive laurels such as free BYJU’S courses and classes for BYJU’S Tuition Centre (BTC). Additionally, every grade topper will receive a school bag and a detailed analysis of the aptitude test for a 1-to-1 conversation at BTC. After going through rigorous rounds of quizzing, qualifiers for the State round will be selected which will be held at BTC near them.

The top three teams and their school principals will get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to go on an all-expenses paid trip to NASA. Additionally, the top three teams will receive a generous cash prize and national recognition for appearing on Discovery Network.

Being a one-stop destination for learning and entertainment, Discovery India enables students to expand their knowledge through educational films, quizzes and trips and receive exclusive certificates, scholarships and laurels, among others. Fostering a spirit of healthy competition and learning among students and teachers, Discovery School Super League is influencing a new paradigm in education that is conducive to the development of young minds.

